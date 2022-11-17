Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will return to the Middle East for the final race of the season with the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP and plenty of talking points to discuss.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will draw the curtain on his glittering F1 career this weekend. Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher, and Nicholas Latifi will be racing in F1 for the last time in the foreseeable future.

Red Bull will be putting all their weight behind Sergio Perez, who is locked at level points with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the battle for P2 in the World Drivers' Championship standings. Perez will need all the help he can get, especially after last week's result in Sao Paulo.

Ferrari will have one eye on Leclerc's charge for P2 and another on keeping Mercedes behind them in the Constructors' Championship standings. The Silver Arrows are 19 points behind the Scuderia and could usurp them for P2 with a good weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes will be buoyed by their impressive one-two finish at Interlagos and could look to capitalize on the momentum they have to edge past Ferrari, who have faltered on multiple occasions this season.

Alpine and McLaren's fight for P4 in the standings will go right down to the wire. The team from Enstone got a major boost last week with both McLaren cars not being able to finish the race.

Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin are fighting for P6 in the championships and are only separated by five points heading into the last race of the campaign. Haas and AlphaTauri have two points between them as the tussle for P8 in the classifications intensifies.

With so much to play for, all eyes will be on the Yas Marina Circuit, which served up a title decider for the ages last year. Before we go racing on the asphalt, however, all teams will need to take the elements into account. So, what sort of weather can we expect for the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP?

Weather forecast for the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend (November 18- November 20)

Here's some information regarding the weather forecast at the Yas Marina Circuit for the upcoming 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP weekend, according to accuweather.com.

Friday, November 18 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Partly sunny and hot with low humidity; possible danger of dehydration and heat stroke while doing strenuous activities; a moderate UV index of 4 and SW winds blowing at 13km/h, with wind gusts at 22km/h, and no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 34°C | 93.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 22°C | 71.6°F

Chance of rain: 0%

Saturday, November 19 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Mostly sunny and nice; a moderate UV index of 4 and NNW winds blowing at 13 km/h, with wind gusts at 33km/h and no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 32°C | 89.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 22°C | 71.6°F

Chance of rain: 0%

Sunday, November 20 – Race weather

Conditions: Pleasant with plenty of sunshine; breezy in the afternoon; a moderate UV index of 4 and NW winds blowing at 17km/h, with wind gusts at 44km/h, and next to no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 29°C | 84.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 21°C | 69.8°F

Chance of rain: 1%

Pirelli boss focused on next year's tire test after 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tire compounds that will be provided to all teams for this weekend's 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP.

For the final race of the season, Pirelli has chosen the softest of their compounds with the C3 compound as the white-walled hard tire, the C4 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C5 compound as the red-walled soft tire for the race.

Pirelli Motorsports boss Mario Isola believes rear tire management will be the primary focus to guarantee better traction for drivers opting for longer stints during the race. He said:

"At Abu Dhabi, a truly thrilling season comes to an end. Last year’s modifications to some of the straights and corners on the Yas Marina track have made the circuit faster, balancing the longitudinal and lateral demands on the tyres – whereas previously it was more about traction and braking. Despite these changes to the layout, there is still going to be a lot of attention paid to the rear tyres in order to guarantee the best traction over long stints."

The Italian also touched on the post-race tire session that will be key for the forthcoming 2023 season. Isola added:

"On the Tuesday after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 2023 slick tyres will be tried out during a full day of testing, where the teams will be able to decide their run plans as well as which drivers to use: race drivers or young drivers.”

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

