In a recent interview with Motorsport-Total.com, F1 rookie Liam Lawson quashed speculations surrounding a potential move to Williams F1 for the 2024 season.

The 21-year-old, who has showcased his talent during his brief tenure in Formula 1, confirmed his commitment to the Red Bull family, asserting that all available slots within the prestigious program are currently occupied.

Despite being thrust into the spotlight as AlphaTauri's stand-in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo earlier this season, Lawson's impressive performances on the track have not gone unnoticed.

Racing alongside Yuki Tsunoda, the Kiwi driver managed to secure two points in the Singapore Grand Prix, while also impressing in the other three outings.

However, recent announcements from AlphaTauri have solidified Lawson's status as the team's reserve driver for the upcoming season, with Ricciardo and Tsunoda retaining their positions as lead drivers. This confirmation prompted widespread speculation about Lawson's future, with Williams emerging as a potential destination.

Williams' rookie driver, Logan Sargeant, has faced considerable challenges during his debut season, leading to rumors of a potential replacement.

However, Liam Lawson swiftly addressed the speculation, affirming his allegiance to Red Bull and emphasizing that his focus remains squarely on his current role as a reserve driver. Laying to rest any doubts regarding his immediate plans, Lawson stated:

"I am a Red Bull driver, all Red Bull places are occupied, and this unfortunately means that I will be a reserve driver for the time being."

He continued:

“Honestly, at the moment I'm just trying to cut as well as possible in these races. I think when my bet is over, I can start looking at how I've made myself and what options there are, but at the moment I'm focusing on these races.”

Liam Lawson expands on "high-pressure" environment inside Red Bull

The Kiwi driver's journey within the Red Bull program has been marked by intense pressure and rigorous training. He revealed:

“One of the positives about being a Red Bull driver is, for me having five years in this programme, it’s a high-pressure programme.”

With five years of experience in the program, he has become accustomed to the demanding environment, making him well-prepared to navigate situations like the one he currently faces.

While Liam Lawson's short-term future may see him in a reserve role, his sights are firmly set on a full-time F1 seat. As the 2023 season winds down, it remains to be seen if the 21-year-old experiences a change in his stance.