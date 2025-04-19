"I said something I shouldn’t have": Sky Sports F1 presenter Karun Chandhok addresses the controversial remark during the Saudi Arabian GP

Sky Sports pundit and former F1 driver Karun Chandhok admitted that he said something that he "shouldn't have" while addressing his controversial comment during commentary in the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Indian driver had raced in the sport in 2010 and 2011 and completed 11 races for HRT and Team Lotus before making his way into the Formula E series.

Ad

After leaving the sport as a driver, the 41-year-old joined the British broadcaster in 2019 as an analyst and pundit, and is also the co-commentator with David Croft in some of the races.

Chandhok found himself involved in a controversy when he and Croft had an awkward moment during the FP2 session in Jeddah. The F1 pundit was pulled by his colleague for using the word "Jesus Christ" in vain. The comment became even more controversial due to the holiday of Good Friday on April 18.

Ad

Trending

When Karun Chandhok was corrected by David Croft and some fans on social media, the F1 pundit apologized on his X platform and said:

"There was no argument. I said something I shouldn’t have. Crofty kindly apologized on my behalf, and I did the same on X. Lessons learnt. If I see @HarrySmithF1 in the paddock today, I will explain this but not sure if he is here."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chandhok further replied to a fan and added:

"My apologies. I obviously didn’t meant to offend…. Lesson learnt."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karun Chandhok is known for his excellent analysis skills on the Sky pad during race weekends, where he usually gives insights into the laps from a driver's perspective.

David Croft corrects Karun Chandhok during the FP2 session

F1 commentator David Croft apologized to the viewers for his co-commentator Karun Chandhok's use of the word "Jesus Christ" during a banter between the two.

Ad

The lead Sky Sports F1 commentator made a cheeky remark after seeing a fan's poster supporting Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz. Croft made a link between the two Williams F1 drivers having removed their appendices in 2022 and 2024, and their replacements scoring points on the given weekend.

Chandhok playfully asked about the link, via Racingnews365:

"I need to call Anthony Davidson to find out if had a more tenuous link, because I can't remember it."

Ad

The 54-year-old further added that he was applauding the fan's efforts of travelling 10k km to watch the two drivers, to which the Chennai-born native asked:

"Why don't we just say that? 'I applaud that fan', rather than the world's most tenuous link. Jesus Christ! Amazing. Crofty has officially lost it - needs to go to bed."

David Croft went on to apologize to the viewers for the language and concluded:

Ad

"And I know it's Easter, but watch your language. Your exclamation of my tenuous link there. Apologies, ladies and gentlemen, if anyone was offended by that."

The 41-year-old was left a bit confused initially, as he was not aware that the exclamation was in vain, as he belonged to a different religion. After the session, Karun Chandhok returned to the F1 paddock to analyze Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda's crash in the FP2 session and would probably return to the commentating duties in qualifying.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More