"I could have said way worse things on the radio": Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur

Lewis Hamilton has told Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur that he could have said worse things on the radio during the F1 Miami GP. The race weekend in Miami was chaotic at best, as there were persistent threats of showers, making it hard for the teams to decide the direction they wanted to take with strategy and setups.

Ferrari, on its part, had one of its worst weekends this season, as the car was genuinely the 5th fastest car on the grid. For the main race on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton started outside of the top 10, and it was entirely because the car was not good enough.

In the second phase of the race, Ferrari started to get a bit better in terms of pace, and we had Charles Leclerc on hard tires and Hamilton on medium tires chasing down Kimi Antonelli. At this time, the 7x F1 champion told the team that he was quicker than his younger teammate and was losing time behind him.

The back and forth took multiple laps, causing Hamilton to lose crucial performance that could have helped him. The F1 legend expressed his dissatisfaction with the team on the radio.

After the race, while talking to Sky Sports, the driver still didn't back down from his stand and revealed the conversation he had with Fred Vasseur. He said:

"Fred came to my room. I just put my hand on his shoulder and said, 'dude, calm down. Don't be so sensitive.' I could have said way worse things on the radio. You hear some of the things other people have said in the past. Some of it was sarcasm."

He added:

"You've got to understand, we're under a huge amount of pressure in the cars, you're never going to get the most peaceful messages come through in the heat of the battle."

On Lewis Hamilton's part, the F1 Miami GP was a definite step forward in terms of performance.

Charles Leclerc says he has no bad feelings for Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc was also left frustrated by how Ferrari handled the entire situation. The driver was, however, quite clear in the manner in which he talked about the race that there were no bad feelings for his teammate, and it was entirely about how the entire situation had been handled.

Leclerc said:

"It's a difficult situation. I unfortunately will go for the boring answer and will not comment too much. It's obvious that's not the way we want to manage a race. We will discuss it internally in order to make better decisions."

He added:

"There are no bad feelings for Lewis, absolutely not. It's just as a team we need to do better and today was a proof of that. I'm doing my best. I'm giving everything I have for us to be a better team, to have a better car, to be better. This is where our focus is."

Ferrari is reeling at this stage as the team continues to struggle for performance. It would be interesting to see what upgrades and changes are brought to the table in the next race in Imola.

