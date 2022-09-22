"I don't see it as a problem"- Carlos Sainz on Ferrari's 'disproportionate criticism' by Italian media

Carlos Sainz has said that Ferrari can sometimes be a target of disproportionate criticism from the Italian media.

The Spaniard has seen Ferrari cope up major criticism for their misses on the track this season. There have been quite a few strategic mishaps throughout the season, and the team's drivers have paid a price for that.

When asked if the Italian media can be a bit too much to handle, Sainz said that he was prepared for that when he joined the team. He said:

"It is something that I had already been warned about. They told me to be prepared because the press in Italy was going to be really hard and how big Ferrari is in the world, but until you're inside, you don't realise the attention it attracts."

He continued:

"The amount of criticism, especially this year. I have read disproportionate criticism of the team. but it is part of the beauty. Being part of such a large organisation and an emblem of the motor world makes me feel proud. I don't see it as a problem."

Sainz pointed out that the reason behind Red Bull's success this season is their ability to be perfect everywhere. They not only have the strongest car but have also excelled in strategy. When asked if Red Bull's Max Verstappen was having a perfect season, Sainz said:

"Not just Verstappen, but also Red Bull. Verstappen is having a year of ten, but also Red Bull is not failing at anything. Neither in strategy nor when making important decisions."

Admitting that Red Bull would be tough to beat, Sainz continued:

"The penalties they put in the races where they know they are going to have the strongest car. They are having a very complete season, and that makes them very difficult to beat. Intractable and unattainable no. Every race we are going to have an opportunity, and we are going to try."

Red Bull (545) are closing in on another constructors title, leading closest challengers Ferrari (406) by nearly 150 points going into the Singapore GP early next month.

Carlos Sainz searching for consistency to compete for title

When asked to rate his season, Sainz had no qualms admitting that are areas that need to be worked on.

The Spanish driver picked up the first win of his career this season but has struggled to match his teammate Charles Leclerc's pace. Sainz said about the same:

"Honestly not one hundred percent (satisdied). There have been many good moments and moments that I will not forget, like that first victory, but it has been a bit of a roller coaster because there have been difficult moments."

He added about the need for consistency to contend for the championship:

"It has been difficult to pick up pace and a run of results this season; there have been reliability problems. and that consistency is what can lead you to fight for a title. It is what needs to be improved. and I would like to start practicing on this."

With just six races left this season, Sainz will look to pick up another victory and produce a strong end to the campaign. The Spaniard (187) trails Leclerc (219), who is behind leader Max Verstappen (345).

