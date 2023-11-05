“I simply cannot understand how much the universe hates Charles Leclerc”: F1 fans react to Ferrari star crashing on the formation lap

Charles Leclerc crashed out of the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix after the hydraulics on his car failed, sending him into the wall during the formation lap.

Yet another wave of bad luck hit the Ferrari driver after his P2 starting position went in vain because of his crash during the formation lap of the Brazil GP. Charles Leclerc, who finished P5 in the Sprint yesterday and was well on pole for the main race, had a hydraulic failure in the F1-75, which sent him into the wall, breaking his suspension apart. This will hurt Ferrari's points in the standings as Mercedes will potentially increase their lead in second place.

Leclerc's fans on social media were quite devastated after the incident. The driver himself cried out loud on the radio, asking how he was always so unlucky.

“I lost the hydraulics, why the *** am I so unlucky…. why the *** am I so unlucky.”

This fan shared his feelings, saying:

"I simply cannot understand how much the universe hates Charles Leclerc."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan posted:

"Ferrari pay for my therapy at this point"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Drama with Leclerc and now drama at the start! Now the Safety car!"

Expand Tweet

Despite Charles Leclerc crashing out during the formation lap, the race start was not delayed because he could put his Ferrari in a safe position almost outside the track. However, the race was soon red-flagged because of the multiple-car crash at the start involving Alex Albon of Williams and the Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

Ferrari's battle with Mercedes toughens after Charles Leclerc's DNF in Brazil

There is currently a 24-point difference keeping Ferrari apart from Mercedes for second place in the constructor's championship. With just three races remaining in the season, it was predicted to be a tough battle between the two teams. After Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were disqualified from the US GP, the battle between the two intensified.

However, there were high expectations from Leclerc for the race today as he was to start the race right behind Max Verstappen who was in pole position. The team's battle was not with Max Verstappen or Red Bull, but it was a headstart given both Mercedes drivers were to start behind him. Now with just Carlos Sainz in the race, it would be rather difficult for the Italian outfit to come closer to Mercedes.