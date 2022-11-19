"I still expect it to be a good battle tomorrow" - Max Verstappen survives engine scare to secure pole position for 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen took pole position at the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP in what is the final qualifying session of the season. This will be the Dutchman's third consecutive pole at the circuit in Yas Marina, showcasing his dominance.

Max Verstappen gave his teammate Sergio Perez a slipstream down the back straight in Abu Dhabi, trying to help the Mexican beat his rival Charles Leclerc in the championship battle for P2. Despite benefitting from a tow from the reigning world champion, Perez could not pip the Dutchman at the end of Q3, losing out in the final stages of the session on Saturday.

The two Red Bull drivers famously had a bit of a quarrel last weekend in Brazil when Max Verstappen refused to let Sergio Perez pass in the race's closing stages despite having already secured the 2022 championship. The Dutchman has now put himself in the best possible position to win his 15th race of the year.

Speaking to former F1 driver David Coulthard in parc fermé, the two-time world champion said:

"Yeah, it was a bit up and down - qualifying. Started off quite well. Q2 was a little messy. I honestly don't know why. I just couldn't get the grip together. But then in Q3, it all felt a bit more normal. We had a bit of a scare at the end. The car turned off at the end of the first run. Had to reboot everything and then we went out and both of the laps were good enough. Very happy that both cars are on the front row because we know that of course we want to win the race, but we also want to finish second with Checo in the championship."

Max Verstappen shares his fondest memory about Sebastian Vettel

Max Verstappen reminisced about Sebastian Vettel staying back at Silverstone to check on him after a massive crash as a moment he will never forget. The Red Bull driver was involved in a huge crash at Silverstone last season that required a trip to the hospital. Verstappen returned to the track to pick up his stuff, where Vettel was waiting to check if he was alright.

Sebastian Vettel is set to retire from the sport after Sunday's race, leading to widespread heartbreak within the sport's community. Max Verstappen spoke of the four-time world champion at a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, saying:

"For me, one thing I will always remember for the rest of my life, last year, in Silverstone, I came back from the hospital to get to my motorhome to get all my stuff and he was there, waiting for me when I got out of the car. And he said, ‘are you OK, Max, how are you doing? Are you okay?’ And that just shows how he is, you know, a super nice, caring person who is not only there for performance, but also means well, you know."

Vettel is about to race for the 299th and final time in F1 on Sunday and will be aiming for a good finish to wind down his illustrious F1 career. The Aston Martin driver is 11th in the driver standings, 13 points behind tenth-placed Valtteri Bottas. As a final parting gift to fans, the German managed a spectacular P9 finish at the end of Q3 on Saturday, proving to the world that he has still got it.

