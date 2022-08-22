"I still lack the experience"- Max Verstappen's father Jos after sliding off-track on Day 2 of his debut at WRC event

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen's adventure in the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium, did not go well on Day two as he slid off the track, which ended his day.

The Dutchman, father of reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, had a good start on the second day. In the first stage of the afternoon session, though, things went south, as Jos' Citroen C3 slid off the track, ending his day.

Talking to Verstappen.com, Jos lamented his lack of experience despite starting off well, as hr turned late, and his vehicle slid off into a ditch.

"It’s a shame because we were doing well," said Jos. "On that stage, nothing remarkable actually happened. I turned in, I think maybe a bit too late, which caused us to get the outer tyres slightly on the gravel, and we became passengers. There was nothing we could do anymore, and we slid off, at low speed, into a dry ditch. With that, it was all over, and the day was done. That is the typical threat in Ieper, and it did us in. I still lack the experience."

Jos admitted his disappointment, as he was making improvements and getting competitive, saying:

“In the morning, we were coming along nicely in the race, and usually we are a bit quicker on the second stage. Hopefully, the car can be fixed quite easily, so we can be at the start tomorrow. That would be nice, to still be able to gain some more experience."

"Max has everything to become one of the best of all time in Formula 1" - Pedro De La Rosa on Max Verstappen

In a recent interview, former McLaren driver Pedro De La Rosa said that Max Verstappen could become one of F1's greatest ever drivers. He observed that the Red Bull driver has all the attributes to be the best of all time but needs a competitive car to reach there.

De La Rosa said:

"I think Max has everything it takes to become one of the best of all time in Formula 1. He has all the qualities; that's for sure. Only time will tell which teams he will drive for and how competitive those teams will be in the next 10 years. But Max has everything it takes to become the best."

When asked who he thought was the best on the current grid that has Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris, De La Rosa picked Verstappen, saying:

"I think he is the best driver at the moment. But let's not forget Hamilton, (Fernando) Alonso, and Leclerc, and I also have a lot of respect for drivers like (Lando) Norris, (George) Russell or (Carlos) Sainz, who are at a high level. If I had to choose a driver who is peaking and reaching his highest level right now, it would be Max."

Verstappen (258) is leading the F1 drivers' standings by 80 points over Charles Leclerc and looks good to win back-to-back championships.

