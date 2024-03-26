"I still think Charles Leclerc's technique is better than Carlos Sainz's": F1 pundit compares the Ferrari drivers as the Spaniard wins in Melbourne

F1 pundit Peter Windsor claimed that he still believed that Charles Leclerc has a better technique than his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz despite the latter winning the race in the Australian GP last weekend.

The Spanish driver pulled off an amazing weekend in Melbourne as he became the first driver to stop Max Verstappen's nine-race win streak at the Albert Park Circuit.

The victory was even more special as Carlos Sainz had returned to the race after sitting out in Jeddah due to appendicitis. Heading into the weekend, there were doubts if he would have been able to complete a full race distance let alone take the win.

While appearing on Cameron F1, Windsor mentioned that Charles Leclerc has a better technique than Carlos Sainz despite both drivers having equal wins during their time together in Ferrari. He said:

"I still think Charles Leclerc's technique is better than Carlos Sainz's but I have been saying for the last 18 months that Carlos has found a way of getting into a groove around the way he wants to drive a car and he's found a way of not going beyond that when he is under pressure."

Charles Leclerc analyzes his P2 finish at the Australian GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he was not 'extremely happy' with his performance in the race despite finishing P2 and getting another podium in the 2024 season.

Speaking with F1.com, the Monegasque driver pointed out that he struggled in the crucial moments in Melbourne which cost him a chance to fight for the win. He said:

“My own performance, I’m not extremely happy, in qualifying I didn’t do a great job so I’m starting further back than I would have hoped for. In the race my second stint wasn’t great, I had a lot of front graining.

"My last stint was great but I was too far back to do anything and Carlos has been on it the whole weekend so congratulations to him. He deserves it, really happy for the team.”

The 26-year-old abandoned his final lap in the Q3 session after being in contention for pole position through the entire qualifying. It would have been interesting to find out where he would have ended up had he completed the lap.

Charles Leclerc's P4 grid slot was arguably one of the reasons behind his inability to fight for the win as his teammate as he was always chasing and never controlling the race.