"I have what it takes to beat Max" - Sergio Perez not giving up title hopes as he addresses his relationship with Verstappen and Red Bull

Sergio Perez is confident of winning his first world championship with Red Bull, as he reckons he's comfortable and strong in the RB19.

Since joining Red Bull in 2021, Perez has been referred to as the team's 'second driver,' as Max Verstappen has been the championship contender in the two previous seasons. However, there has been a change this season, as both drivers look equally strong in the cars after the first two races.

Perez feels he can beat his teammate for the world championship, saying that he's a 'full part' of the team. Motorsports quoted him as saying:

"I am completely convinced that I have what it takes to beat Max. When I arrived at Red Bull, things were different. Basically, they ran with 2 single-seaters because they were forced to. And I can say instead that now I feel completely part of the team. I I really feel in a team where there's a place for me and I'm well respected."

He added that he will have the same opportunities to win the world championship as Verstappen:

"I think it's a good situation for a driver to be where I am now. I really think I have the full support of the team as well as Max. and that I will have every single opportunity to win the Drivers' World Championship just like Max will have it."

Sergio Perez has confidence with strength of RB19

Red Bull dominated the first two races of the season, like most of the 2022 one. The car is extremely competitive and hasn't had a battle with any other team on the grid. Although Ferrari were expected to provide stern competition, that hasn't happened yet.

Perez feels that this car can win another world championship, and he believes that it could also be his maiden title.

"I really believe I can win the title. We have a very strong car, a very strong package, a car that I feel comfortable with, that I work well with and I believe that the direction in which we want to develop it is right. Now it will be important to try to stay in the fight for the title throughout the season, a car that keeps you competitive in any situation."

Checo won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by a considerable margin, but his teammate set the fastest lap of the race in the very final lap. For this reason, the latter leads the championship by a single point. It's thought that the duo will have a battle all season.

Although the situation could turn intense, Perez feels there's plenty of mutual respect between both teammates, which is a positive for the team.

