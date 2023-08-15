"I talk to him at every GP" - Ferrari team principal addresses latest Lewis Hamilton rumors

Rumors of a potential negotiation between F1 powerhouse Ferrari and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton have once again ignited the motorsport community.

Hamilton, 38, is currently in the final year of his contract with Mercedes, and speculation about his future has been swirling for months. While these rumors were initially dismissed, they resurfaced with newfound vigor after renowned Italian journalist Leo Turrini reported that Ferrari had offered Hamilton a substantial £40 million deal, which was allegedly turned down by the British racing icon.

Ferrari's team principal Frederic Vasseur found himself at the center of these speculations when German journalist Michael Schmidt reported that Vasseur had indeed made an offer to Hamilton. In response to these rumors, Vasseur recently sat down with La Gazzetta to address the matter in an exclusive interview.

Shedding light on his long-standing relationship with Lewis Hamilton, Vasseur affirmed:

"I talk to him at every GP, he raced for me 20 years ago and we are still close."

Vasseur and Hamilton's history dates back to two decades ago, with the seasoned British driver having raced under Vasseur's guidance during the early stages of his F1 career.

Recalling his role in Lewis Hamilton's transition to McLaren at the outset of his F1 journey, Vasseur added:

"I helped him when he went to McLaren at the beginning of his F1 career and we talk every now and then."

While their interactions have been somewhat infrequent over the years, Vasseur emphasized that the bond has remained intact, transcending the occasional meetups.

"Obviously if we are seen together in the paddock, a big fuss is made, but the relationship has remained," he continued.

Ferrari boss avoids comparing Lewis Hamilton to other drivers

Frederic Vasseur was cautious about making any direct comparisons between Hamilton and F1's current premium drivers, which includes Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and the reigning champion Max Verstappen.

"I don't want to compare him to our drivers, it wouldn't make sense," Vasseur asserted.

He underlined that the contribution of a top-tier driver extends beyond mere driving prowess — it encompasses a holistic approach involving technical insights, strategic acumen, and even the influence in the hiring process of key engineering personnel.

"And in this case if you have Hamilton, Verstappen but also Leclerc it's easier. Those who work in F1 are passionate about racing, they like working with champions," Vasseur elucidated.

As the 2023 Formula 1 season continues to unfold, the potential trajectory of Lewis Hamilton's career remains uncertain. The possibility of him donning the iconic red suit of Ferrari, however speculative, appears to be bleak.