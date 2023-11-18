“I would tear the whole place down”: Max Verstappen shocked by fans being allotted $200 compensation after FP mishap in Las Vegas GP

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has been largely unimpressed with the management of the F1 Las Vegas GP. He suggested he would "tear" the entire place down if he were a fan.

The inaugural Las Vegas GP has so far seen mismanagement. The entire first practice session got cancelled, resulting in a delay in the second session. The grandstands were evacuated and no fans were present in the session owing to the delay because of "logistical concerns."

The first session was cut short after only nine minutes of running and to compensate for this, the fans were given $200 vouchers. But Max Verstappen feels that it wasn't fair to them.

De Telegraaf quoted him as saying:

"Then they still make money! Great. If I was a fan, I would tear down the whole place. This can't be right."

Max Verstappen has been outspoken about the race in Vegas. He earlier mentioned that it was not a sporting event, and later opined that it is only 1% racing and 99% show. He is not the only one to share this view, however, because many fans have made similar comments on social media. The layout of the track and the management has been a soft target for a long time.

Max Verstappen shares his view of the loose manhole cover during FP1 of the Las Vegas GP

A manhole cover had come loose after Carlos Sainz's Ferrari ran over it during the first practice session. This severely damaged the car and the session was stopped for the same reason and to inspect the track further.

Max Verstappen stated that it was apparent that the manhole cover would have come loose if an F1 car ran over it because of the way it was put.

He said:

"Listen, if you look at those manhole covers and how that's put together, you just have to know that it would naturally come up when an F1 car drives over it. You really don't have to have a high IQ to know that."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had earlier mentioned that a cover coming loose is something that is normal to happen during street races and it shouldn't be "moaned" for in Las Vegas as well.

Max Verstappen, however, has a different opinion on the matter. He said that just because there is a possibility that it might happen does not mean that it should happen.

The Dutchman said:

"It's the same, if you were to say to us: 'You know, you do everything you can and then you turn into the wall. Oh well, it can happen'."

"No, of course it doesn't [just happen]. It just sucks. It shouldn't happen. But, you have to learn from that and you have to be able to take criticism."

Verstappen, who qualified P3, will be starting the race in second place behind Charles Leclerc because of the 10-place grid penalty that Sainz has been awarded. This was because of exceeding the allotted number of energy stores this season (changed in his car because of the damage in FP1).