“I have tears in my eyes”: F1 fans react as Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, and others remember Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van ‘t Hoff

In a moving tribute ahead of the 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly orchestrated a heartfelt gathering of F1, F2, and F3 drivers to honor the memory of Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van 't Hoff.

These two young talents tragically lost their lives in separate incidents at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps track, leaving an indelible impact on the motorsport community.

The poignant event, organized by Pierre Gasly, aimed to remember the lives of Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van 't Hoff, who both met untimely fates during racing incidents.

Anthoine Hubert, a talented French racer, was involved in a devastating crash at Spa-Francorchamps in 2019 that claimed his life, leaving the entire racing fraternity mourning the loss of a promising talent.

Joining the heartfelt gathering was Juan Manuel Correa, an F2 racer who miraculously survived the same tragic accident that claimed Hubert's life.

Correa's road to recovery had been arduous and involved an induced coma to combat severe respiratory failures. His presence at the event held deep significance, emphasizing the strength and unity among drivers in the face of adversity.

Pierre Gasly's Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon was among the other faces from the world of motorsports who was present to pay his tributes to these two late young drivers.

For Gasly, Anthoine Hubert was more than just a fellow competitor; he was a dear friend whose loss he continues to mourn deeply.

Throughout the years, Gasly has paid his respects to Hubert, but this year, he took the initiative to invite fellow drivers to participate in a poignant run around the Spa-Francorchamps track as a collective gesture of remembrance and solidarity.

The tribute also extended to Dilano van 't Hoff, a young and talented FRECA driver, who tragically passed away at the age of 18 during a Formula Regional European Championship race at the same circuit on July 1, 2023.

The news of Gasly's initiative spread rapidly among the F1 fans, and their reactions were nothing short of overwhelming. Social media platforms were abuzz with heartfelt messages, admiration, and appreciation for the drivers' display of compassion and unity.

