Create

“I think we have achieved it in Melbourne”: Despite disaster weekend, Ferrari find hope with SF23’s performance in the Australian F1 GP

By Aditya Talpade
Modified Apr 03, 2023 21:29 IST
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Practice
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Practice - Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur attends the Team Principals Press Conference during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 03, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur sees the silver lining despite a disastrous weekend for the team in Melbourne. Vasseur claims his 2023 challenger, the SF23, was able to get on top of its tire degradation issues in Australia, expressing hope for the future.

The Scuderia had a woeful outing at Albert Park last weekend, with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz failing to score points. Leclerc crashed out in the first lap of the race while Sainz dropped out of the points after being awarded a five-second penalty for colliding with Fernando Alonso.

Sometimes you just can’t catch a break…A tough weekend with no points but that does not reflect our progress. Four weeks until the next race to keep pushing and working hard.Onwards and upwards from here 👊 https://t.co/JH7ktdmfro

Sainz was able to manage his tires well without a significant update to his 2023 car, showing hope for the rest of the season. Both Ferraris have struggled with tire management since the start of the season, giving the advantage to rival teams.

Vasseur said (via SoyMotor.com):

"We haven't brought any big aerodynamic upgrades regarding Jeddah. The question was to find the ideal balance of the car. I think in Melbourne we did it, the SF-23 was much easier to manage, much more consistent throughout the race,"

However, the team is still definitely on the back foot compared to the 2023 benchmark Red Bull, who have been dominant at all tracks so far.

Fernando Alonso defends Ferrari's Carlos Sainz

Following a five-second penalty given to Carlos Sainz by the stewards for a collision with Fernando Alonso during the F1 Australian GP, his fellow Spaniard came to his defense.

The incident took place during a tumultuous race at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, where both Alonso and the Ferrari driver were competing for the third spot after the final restart.

No points for Ferrari https://t.co/JCUkb837al

Speaking to the media after the race, Fernando Alonso said about his collision with the Ferrari driver:

“Obviously, I didn’t know who touched me in that moment, I just felt [it]. In lap one of the first start, someone touched me in Turn 3 and then in the last restart, Carlos apparently touched me in Turn 1."
"Probably only [in] Jeddah, I had the normal start, in Bahrain also in Turn 4, Lance touched me into Turn 4. So, yeah, I’m very attractive out there. But our car is strong enough, so it doesn’t matter if they keep touching us."

Alonso added:

“Probably the penalty is too harsh because on lap one it is very difficult always to judge what the grip level is and I think we don’t go intentionally into another car because we know that we risk also our car and our final position."
"So sometimes you ended up in places that you wish you were not there in that moment. And it’s just part of racing. I didn’t see the replay properly, but for me, it feels too harsh.”

With the Scuderia team currently in shambles after the Australian GP, it will be interesting to watch their progress over the course of the year.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...