"I think he's ahead" - Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher compared by former F1 manager

Former Ferrari and Williams manager Peter Windsor recently compared the driving style of Lewis Hamilton to F1 legends Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

The Mercedes driver shares the record for the highest number of F1 titles with Michael Schumacher. While countless comparisons are made between the two, Windsor claimed the Briton's feel for the brake pedal is better than Schumacher's.

Windsor compared Hamilton's driving style to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, claiming the seven-time world champion is closer to Schumacher.

As quoted by SilverArrows.net, Windsor said of Lewis Hamilton:

"I would say Lewis is nearer to Michael. In terms of the way he uses the throttle and the brakes and the steering, I think he’s much nearer to Michael. In fact, I think he’s ahead of Michael in a couple of significant areas and I think he’s a little bit softer than Michael in all his inputs, particularly with braking. I think Lewis’s feel for the brake pedal is probably better than any driver in the history of the sport in terms of how he applies it and the rate at which he comes out of it."

He concluded:

"That speed of movement, or the slow motion of movement, the suppleness of movement, is just astonishing with Lewis."

Lewis Hamilton praised by former Red Bull driver for his maturity

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard recently praised Lewis Hamilton for his mature behavior after the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. The Briton was denied a record-breaking eighth title win by Max Verstappen on the final lap of the race at Yas Marina.

Hamilton was en route to breaking Michael Schumacher's title record in 2021 when a controversial late safety car allowed Verstappen to overtake him as he won his first title in the sport. While the conditions under which Verstappen won the title were controversial, former driver David Coulthard lauded the Mercedes driver's maturity in the face of adversity.

The Scotsman, however, suspected that a younger Lewis Hamilton might have handled the situation differently and claimed that the Briton's maturity was probably a result of his vast experience in the sport.

Speaking at a Red Bull event in Dublin, Coulthard said:

“The way Lewis handled it was fantastic. Maybe when he was younger, it would have been more difficult to do that. But he’s in his late 30s, he’s done a few laps, and I think with age comes maturity. The benefit of youth is you don’t know, so you’re not scared of anything. As you get older, you obviously start to understand consequences and things like that. But that maturity I think enables you to deal with different situations.”

It will be interesting to see whether the two giants, Red Bull and Mercedes, battle it out once again later this year.

