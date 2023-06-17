“I think it's the beard”: Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen’s hilarious exchange about the Dane’s age

Heading into the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, Lewis Hamilton was surprised to learn about Kevin Magnussen's age during Thursday's media session. Hamilton also jokingly added the reason why Magnussen looked like a veteran at the age of 30.

Entering his 150th race this weekend, Kevin Magnussen reflected back on his journey in the sport over the past decade. While the Dane reckons that he still feels young, he admits that the younger drivers entering F1 make him feel older.

The Haas driver said to the media on Thursday:

"I always get surprised when new guys come into F1, and I see their age and I think about my own age and suddenly feel quite old! Actually, I feel young still, but time flies and I'm not a youngster anymore."

Magnussen's reply was cut short by a confused Lewis Hamilton, who wanted to know his current age. After the Haas driver replied that he was 30 years old, Hamilton was taken aback.

"Were you surprised I wasn’t older, or…?" Magnussen asked the Mercedes driver.

Hamilton jokingly reasoned why Magnussen looked older as he said:

"I think it’s the beard."

Kevin Magnussen made his debut with McLaren in 2014. His career was off to a great start, as he bagged a podium finish in his maiden race. Since then, Magnussen's career never witnessed such peaks, albeit the pole position for Haas in the Brazilian GP, last year.

Lewis Hamilton opens up about his winless streak

Lewis Hamilton

F1's most successful driver, Lewis Hamilton has not won a race in the last 18 months. Hamilton's last victory came in the Saudi Arabian GP in 2021. Since then Hamilton has been tied down due to the limitations of his car.

Ahead of the Canadian GP, a circuit on which he has won a record seven times, Hamilton addressed his long victory drought:

"Yeah, I don't feel any weight. We've gone through a tough patch and we're kind of, like, on that up. And I feel that there's been a feeling of like… For example, the last race and some of the races, it feels like we've had wins. It's just about perspective."

There has been a change in perspective in the Mercedes garage, as the team now looks at improved pace and podium finishes as small victories.

The 103-time F1 race winner added:

"Of course, we've not been in first place but there have been many wins in the steps that we've taken. Last race, for us, as a team, to be on the podium with both drivers, that was a win for us."

While Hamilton is not the favorite to win the Canadian GP, a win is in the offing if the team continues to close the gap to Red Bull.

