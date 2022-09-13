"I don't think it would have changed the result"- Mercedes' George Russell on Safety Car's impact at 2022 F1 Italian GP

George Russell believes that the result of the race wouldn't have impacted even if there was a chance for the drivers on top to battle each other during the final laps of the race.

During the post-race press conference at the Italian Grand Prix, the podium sitters were asked how they felt about the race ending behind the safety car. Where George Russell pointed out that even if there was a chance to race, the result would have remained the same.

"I don't know what the race picture looked like but I don't think it would have changed the result, either way."

During the final laps of the race, Daniel Ricciardo suffered an engine failure and had to stop his car at the side of the track, triggering a safety car. This gave Charles Leclerc, who was running on P2, 17 seconds behind the race leader Max Verstappen, an opportunity to get closer and take the victory.

However, Ricciardo's car was stuck in gear, and hence, a crane had to be called to lift the car away, which took a long time. This meant that the race had to end behind the safety car itself, giving the drivers absolutely no chance to battle each other for even a single final lap.

Many think that if that had happened, Leclerc could have won Ferrari's home Grand Prix.

George Russell feels these races aren't exciting

George Russell further said that races with only a one-stop strategy and such low tire degradation are not as exciting as other races, and do not provide an opportunity for battling.

Monza is a relatively flat circuit, 85% of which is taken on max throttle. The speeds sore up to 345 kmph and is hence called the Temple of Speed.

Tracks like these give less tire degradation, which enables drivers to stay out for a longer period of time (relatively), and even the break pressure is kept minimal. However, contrary to George Russell's statement, there are overtaking opportunities at the track due to high speeds and tight chicanes.

"What is clear though, is these one-stop races, minimal tyre deg, they don't seem to offer that much of an exciting race – but I don't know, I haven't obviously seen what the race was like behind us."

The race went into the hands of Red Bull & Max Verstappen, who has now won five races in a row. 12 ou the 16 races this season have been won by Red Bull, of which 11 were Verstappen's, showcasing the team's dominance this season.

There is a positive chance that the Dutchman will be able to win this year's World Championship by the Japanese Grand Prix, which would be his second championship, that too, in a row.

