"I think his days are numbered"- Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo's rumored exit as McLaren signs Alex Palou ahead of the 2023 F1 season

Focus shifted quickly to Daniel Ricciardo when it was revealed that McLaren had signed Alex Palou, the reigning Indycar champion, for the 2023 season. The Spanish driver arguably has a better resume than Pato O'Ward and Colton Herta, the two other hopefuls for Ricciardo's seat, who are racing in IndyCar.

McLaren has not made it clear whether Palou will be racing in IndyCar next season. The only information given is that the Spaniard will be part of the testing previous cars (TPC) program alongside Herta and O'Ward. With no clarity on where Palou will end up, the focus has shifted to Ricciardo's F1 seat for next year, which is in contention due to his lackluster form at McLaren.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans speculating that this was the end for Daniel Ricciardo in F1:

“All I’m saying is Palou is not the obvious F1 pick. I think Daniel’s days are numbered. I believe @McLarenF1. is motivated to bring someone into F1 from Indy. Pato is the easy route, Herta is the better option. Superlicense points can be found if needed.”

JP @theatomicrock @BrettexeF1 @formulamila @McLarenF1 @AlexPalou @IndyCar @danielricciardo All I’m saying is Palou is not the obvious F1 pick. I think Daniel’s days are numbered. I believe @McLarenF1 is motivated to bring someone into F1 from Indy. Pato is the easy route, Herta is the better option. Superlicense points can be found if needed. @BrettexeF1 @formulamila @McLarenF1 @AlexPalou @IndyCar @danielricciardo All I’m saying is Palou is not the obvious F1 pick. I think Daniel’s days are numbered. I believe @McLarenF1 is motivated to bring someone into F1 from Indy. Pato is the easy route, Herta is the better option. Superlicense points can be found if needed.

“Alex Palou reigning Indycar champion former GP3 driver and 4 races in Formula 2 ... has signed with McLaren for 2023. Total pressure on Ricciardo?”

“Someone will be replacing Daniel. He’s obviously on his way out…in my opinion”

Daniel Ricciardo responds to rumors about his career

All this speculation seems to have reached Daniel Ricciardo's ears as well as the Australian addressed the rumors on social media. Clarifying that he was committed to McLaren until the end of the 2023 F1 season, he wrote:

“There have been a lot of rumours around my future in Formula 1, but I want you to hear it from me. I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport. Appreciate it hasn’t always been easy, but who wants easy! I’m working my ass off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs. I still want this more than ever. See you in Le Castellet. Daniel”

Whether the Australian stays or not, it's a sad state of affairs for the driver as he has had to clarify the situation regarding his future in the sport.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far