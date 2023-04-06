"I don't think he ever really liked me": When Sebastian Vettel was questioned about Fernando Alonso's return to F1

Back in 2019, Sebastian Vettel humorously commented on Fernando Alonso's return to F1.

The Spaniard left the sport in 2018 but remained a brand ambassador for McLaren for the 2019 F1 season. During that time, there was much speculation about whether he would return to the sport the following season or not.

After the 2019 F1 Hungarian GP, Sebastian Vettel was asked whether he would like to see Alonso back on the grid. To this, the Ferrari driver humorously replied:

"I don't mind. I don't know why... I don't think he never really liked me. I don't think we really had a problem. Yeah, I don't mind him. I think he's... I respect him for what he achieved and for what he can do on track. So, I don't know. I guess he's bored if he has time to write these things but... bring him back, I don't mind."

This was particularly funny since Fernando Alonso posted a tweet praising other podium finishers, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, for fighting for first position. However, he did not mention Vettel at all.

Fernando Alonso @alo_oficial 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 Bravo @LewisHamilton and @Max33Verstappen !! Pushing 70 laps to the maximum. More than 1 minute to the 3rd , nearly +1lap and a half to the top 5. Both Impressive. Thanks for the show Bravo @LewisHamilton and @Max33Verstappen !! Pushing 70 laps to the maximum. More than 1 minute to the 3rd , nearly +1lap and a half to the top 5. Both Impressive. Thanks for the show 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Sebastian Vettel's subtle but humorous response to Fernando Alonso's return became quite famous in the F1 community.

Both drivers have a huge history in the past, as they raced for championships back in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Lewis Hamilton was also in the mix and was a favorite in several championship battles.

Nonetheless, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel always respected each other whenever they raced together in the latter stages of their careers. Right before Vettel's last F1 race in 2022, Alonso shook the German's hand while he was in the cockpit and told him to enjoy the race.

Sebastian Vettel happy to see Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso do well in the 2023 F1 season

Despite seeing Aston Martin's and Fernando Alonso's dominance in the 2023 F1 season, Sebastian Vettel clarified that he does not regret retiring from the sport right before his team started performing.

Speaking to Bild, he said:

"It is always difficult to predict what will happen next year. Therefore, of course, the joy for the team outweighs it. I'm glad it's going so well. It was clear that it would be better than last year because last year was pretty bad. But no matter what scenario is taking place now; I made my decision regardless of how things might have gone this year."

Vettel concluded:

"I don't regret resigning. Of course, it would be easier if the car wasn't quite as good now but the joy really outweighs that. Also for him (Fernando Alonso). He also had a few years when he didn't have a good car, so maybe he'll experience a second spring."

The German was happy to see Alonso perform well and mentioned how he could once again find some success in F1.

