Lando Norris has a very different opinion when talking about the Red Bull domination on the grid this season, which, according to him, is quite exciting.

According to the Briton, Formula 1 always has one of the teams dominating the grid, and it is behind them where the action goes on for the runner-ups. The sport has seen the qualifying gap between drivers shortening recently, and this makes him believe that the cars are getting closer to each other. Sport Bible quoted him as saying:

"From what I know anyway, F1 is on the way up is still growing massively."

"I think it's still getting more and more exciting. I think everyone's closing in on each other more and more."

Red Bull had a pretty good 2022 season, winning both world championships after a battle with Ferrari initially. However, they have been extremely dominant since the start of this season and have almost locked themselves up at the top of the championship with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Lando Norris, who is battling the midfield in his McLaren, feels that domination from a certain team shouldn't be a reason to call F1 'boring'. He mentioned the battle that goes on in the midfield, keeping the spirit of the sport alive, making it more exciting.

"I get you have Red Bull and you have Max dominating. But it's kind of almost always been one team that dominates it in a way. It used to be McLaren for a bit, then it was Ferrari for a bit, then it was obviously Mercedes. And now it's Red Bull.

"But yeah, I think it's good. I think it's exciting. There's one or two boring races every now [and then] but I think [it] is so good. I think there's so [much], the sport's still growing massively."

Lando Norris looking forward to battling with Mercedes at Silverstone

One of the most shocking moments last week during the Austrian Grand Prix was Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton having a battle, which was inevitably won by the former. Hamilton had complained about his car not being competitive and kept losing time against the McLaren.

As much as the team has had a good history here, Lando Norris' MCL60 was fitted with upgrades, that are believed to be one of the major reasons for his competitive performance in Spielberg.

Speaking ahead of the British GP weekend, Norris mentioned that he is looking forward to battling with Mercedes again.

Lewis Hamilton leading Norris' McLaren at the 2023 Austrian GP (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"Depends if Lewis keeps it within the track limits! I'm hoping for a fight. I think if we can fight with Mercedes we'll be happy. I think last weekend, Mercedes just had a pretty tough weekend."

"Through the rest of it, they've been quicker than us in every single race this season, in Qualifying. If we can race with Mercedes, I think it would be good, not just for our own pace and facts, but also for the fans, because that's the majority of the Brits."

