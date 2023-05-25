“I think he feels really happy at Mercedes”: Max Verstappen doesn't feel Lewis Hamilton will leave the 8x champions

Max Verstappen opposed the rumors that have been spreading about Lewis Hamilton parting ways with Mercedes to join Ferrari, which seems to have taken the entire paddock.

Verstappen finds no reason for Hamilton to leave the team with whom he has achieved so much in his career since he is happy there. At the same time, he feels that the rumors are probably 'good' because Mercedes would do more to make Hamilton stay with them.

"It's not my problem. It's his decision. But I think he feels really happy at Mercedes. I mean they've won a lot together. Maybe it's good [the rumours] because it ups the price a bit at the Mercedes side to pay him," Max Verstappen said.

It has been rumored around the paddock that Ferrari are trying to sign seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to drive for them in the upcoming seasons. The fact that Mercedes haven't performed very well and the Briton hasn't won a single race since 2021 fuels the rumors.

However, it is a little tough to believe that he would be willing to leave the team with whom he has won six world championships.

Max Verstappen feels the same since it can be said that he is to Red Bull what Hamilton is to Mercedes. Both are very loyal to their teams, and it is a little tough to believe that Hamilton would think about Mercedes, especially if they improve later in the 2023 season.

This is expected since the team is bringing in major development in the W14 in the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix soon. It has been speculated that the design of their sidepod has changed quite a bit.

Max Verstappen has mixed feelings for Aston Martin - Honda partnership

It was recently announced that Honda will get back into Formula 1 in 2026, more formally than they are right now, as Aston Martin's partner.

Honda had previously pulled out of the sport after their partnership with Red Bull officially ended after the 2021 season. However, they have still been helping the team with their engine development (RBPT). But, their future was uncertain after 2025 since RBR made a deal with Ford later.

After their announcement with Aston Martin, Max Verstappen is happy for the team, but at the same time, disappointed for how the deal will end for them and RBR. He mentioned that it is "a bit unfortunate how all of that turned out."

The Honda - RBR partnership was iconic since it made Max Verstappen win his first world championship in 2021, and Red Bull's first constructors' championship since 2013.

Poll : 0 votes