“I think he should get another 3-place grid penalty": Pierre Gasly jokes about Carlos Sainz blocking him during the driver’s parade

Pierre Gasly was in a mood for some banter during the driver's parade of the Canadian Grand Prix, ahead of the main race. He said, in a light-hearted manner, that Carlos Sainz should get another three-place grid penalty for blocking him in the parade.

Sainz of Ferrari and Gasly had quite a moment during the qualifying session on Saturday. The latter was impeded by the Spaniard on his final flying lap on the last corner of the circuit. This knocked him out of qualifying and Sainz was later given a three-place grid penalty. During the drivers' parade, Sainz left right before Gasly, so he jokingly mentioned:

"Carlos was again blocking us right now. I think he should get another 3-place grid penalty"

Even though Pierre Gasly seemed jocular while talking about the incident on this occasion, he was full of rage after his lap had been ruined because of the Ferrari in his way. Alpine looked in much better shape during the session on Saturday, and while he could only qualify P17, his teammate qualified way ahead of him at P6.

This proves that the car had enough pace to be in the midfield at the race start, however, there will now be a lot of work in the way of Gasly.

Pierre Gasly expecting to finish the Canadian GP with points

Pierre Gasly

Even though the Frenchman is starting P17, he has expectations from the Alpine he's driving with this season. There will surely be a lot of work and race craft that will be required to make his way to the top 10 during the race. With the performance of the car, it might well be possible.

He mentioned his wish to finish in points during the race as he said:

"Obviously, very disappointed for yesterday because we were competitive all weekend and we were not able to show it yesterday. But I'm confident we will come back and fight for points today."

Alpine has brought in an upgrade package and they have been building it from what they introduced in Monaco. Hence, they could be more competitive during the race in contrast to how they have been during the entire season. Pierre Gasly also mentioned that they will be using this pace with the right strategies and try to put the car in points.

Gasly will be starting the race well in P15 because of the drivers who had grid penalties for the race, this will help him in trying to achieve points during the race.

