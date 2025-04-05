"I think you're going to poop your pants": Max Verstappen on how it feels to drive the Red Bull around Suzuka

Max Verstappen, the pole winner of the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, passed a hilarious comment while explaining the difficulty level of driving the RB21 around the Suzuka Circuit. He nailed the fastest lap in the track's history to beat Lando Norris and clinch pole.

The 2025 Japanese GP saw some electrifying performances from Verstappen and McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Norris held the provisional pole position, with Piastri behind him in P2. However, the threat of the four-time world champion still loomed over their heads.

The Red Bull driver matched Norris' pace in the first two sectors of the Suzuka circuit. However, he went fast and pushed full throttle in the final sector to come out ahead of Norris with a 1:26.983 lap time and managed to win pole position. Scenes around the Red Bull garage and team radio were ecstatic as the team enjoyed Verstappen's first pole win of the season.

Meanwhile, the weekend at Suzuka hasn't been ideal for Max Verstappen, as he struggled with the stability and reliability of the RB21 in free practice sessions. Even after his pole win, he explained that the car was difficult to drive. However, his humorous comment left everyone in splits.

When asked to reveal his feelings while driving the RB21 around the Suzuka circuit, Verstappen said:

"If you want to drive the car, give it a go, I think you're going to poop your pants."

However, the conversation turned hilarious when he asked the FIA media delegate:

"Is that allowed to say in the press conference?"

FIA has banned drivers from using foul language on the radio and at press conferences. If found guilty, penalties range from monetary fines to deductions in championship points to even race bans.

Last year, Verstappen was the first driver to be charged by the FIA under new guidelines. However, since it was his first offense, he was left off the hook by serving community service.

Lando Norris lauds Max Verstappen's flyer lap in Q1 of the Japanese GP

Lando Norris [L] with Max Verstappen [R] F1 Grand Prix Of Japan Source: Getty

Max Verstappen stunned the F1 community with a sensational lap that won him pole position at the 2025 Japanese GP. While McLaren seemed the fastest team on the grid during the qualifying session, Verstappen delivered the fastest lap (1:26.983) in the history of the Suzuka circuit to win pole.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris, who held provisional pole before Verstappen beat him, credited the latter for his noteworthy effort. Talking to Racingnews365, he said:

"Congrats to Max; he did a good job. So it's hats off. You have to credit something when it's a lap that good that he must have done. I'm happy because I feel like I got everything out of the car today. [The gap] is tiny. Was there probably that much in it? Yes, but Max did an amazing lap."

Norris and Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, got P2 and P3 starts, respectively. Moreover, their pace was not far off from Max Verstappen's, which makes the upcoming race on Sunday interesting.

