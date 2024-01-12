"I don't think he got the best from Mick Schumacher": F1 pundit assesses outgoing Haas team principal Guenther Steiner's stint

F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels Guenther Steiner did not nurture Mick Schumacher properly at Haas to bring out the best out of the young German.

The son of the legendary Michael Schumacher had a short and horrendous run in F1. He only raced in the series for two years with Haas and struggled quite a lot. Furthermore, Windsor feels Steiner, the team's former head, did not help young Mick enough.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor claimed that Steiner did not bring out the best in Mick. He says that Steiner was a bit too aggressive most of the time rather than being calm, which could have helped the German rookie and other Haas drivers as well.

"I don't think he got the best from Mick Schumacher, for example. I think there was a little bit too much, from what I gather, a little bit too much shouting and screaming and not enough, you know, let's keep things calm and get the best qualities...highlight the best qualities of the drivers we've got," said Windsor.

Mick Schumacher started his journey in Formula 1 by joining Haas in 2021 but was unable to score any points in his rookie season. In 2022, he managed to score 12 points but was removed from the team by the end of the season.

Mick Schumacher on his learnings from Mercedes after moving away from Haas

After Mick Schumacher was removed from the American team, Toto Wolff took the German youngster under his umbrella and signed him as a Mercedes reserve and simulator driver.

About working with Mercedes, Michael Schumacher's son told Top Gear:

“Being a reserve driver gives you tremendous insight, especially at Mercedes. I miss driving, I’m not going to lie. But the main thing I’ve learned since moving from Haas to Mercedes is how the team operates, the tools they have, how they use them, and the communication."

“They’re big learning points. It has opened my eyes in a lot of ways and has made it clear why Mercedes is as successful as it is. The worst part is sitting in the garage and seeing everybody drive out and do what you love to do," he added.

Along with being a reserve driver for Mercedes and McLaren, Mick is set to compete in the 2024 WEC with Alpine in the hypercar category.