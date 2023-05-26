“I think he’s has been incredibly brave” - Lewis Hamilton backs Vinicius Jr for ‘standing tall’ against racist chants 

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has hailed Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior after the latter fought back the racist abuse he received from fans during a football (soccer) match.

Vinicius was subjected to racist abuse during Real Madrid's defeat to Valencia on May 21. The home fans constantly hurled racist slurs at the player, with the game even getting paused at one instance as he and his teammates picked out a provocateur in the crowd.

After the match, Vinicius even took to social media and stated that racism has become common in the Spanish league, before adding that the authorities do not seem interested in dealing with it.

Vini Jr. @vinijr Não foi a primeira vez, nem a segunda e nem a terceira. O racismo é o normal na La Liga. A competição acha normal, a Federação também e os adversários incentivam. Lamento muito. O campeonato que já foi de Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano e Messi hoje é dos racistas. Uma nação… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Não foi a primeira vez, nem a segunda e nem a terceira. O racismo é o normal na La Liga. A competição acha normal, a Federação também e os adversários incentivam. Lamento muito. O campeonato que já foi de Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano e Messi hoje é dos racistas. Uma nação… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Hamilton, Formula 1's first-ever black driver, has stated that what Vinicius experienced was "devastating" and "brings up emotions" from his own experiences. The Mercedes driver has first-hand experience of being targeted with racist abuse after he was attacked for his ethnicity in Spain in 2008 when testing at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.

Speaking ahead of the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton said:

"It's devastating to think in 2023 we're still seeing these things and hearing these things. It really hits home for me, it really brings up emotions, things that I experienced - whether it was back in the UK, or whether it was when I was racing in Italy, or France, or Spain. It can be so hurtful the things that people say."

The 38-year-old then praised Vinicius for standing tall, saying:

"I think he's been incredibly brave. I think it's amazing what so many of these that are experiencing that on the pitch in terms of standing tall, standing strong, continuing to be humble in their approach - not being reactive but being responsible when they're moving forwards because they know that there are lots of young kids that are watching."

Hamilton stated that there was no room for discrimination in society and that he hoped to be in Brazil, where Vinicius hails from, one day to show his support in person. Incidentally, the Briton was granted honorary Brazilian citizenship last year, with the country’s parliament pointing to his deep connection with the nation where he won his first F1 title in 2008.

The 38-year-old added:

"There is no room for discrimination in society today, so sports need to do more, we all need to continue to do more, and if we see it, hear it, we need to do something about it. I hope at some stage I get to come to Brazil and support."

Rumors of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move quashed by Mercedes boss

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has laughed away all reports of Lewis Hamilton's possible departure from the team. He stated that it's a topic that comes to light every time his contract with the Silver Arrows approaches its end.

With Hamilton in the final months of his Mercedes contract, he has been strongly linked with a move to Ferrari recently. The Maranello-based outfit is said to be offering the Briton a contract worth £40 million to entice him to join them.

Wolff remains unconcerned by all speculation as he doesn't believe there's any truth to it. Speaking to OE24, he said:

“These rumors come up every two years when we have to sign a new contract. But none of this is true. We discuss normally, without any time pressure. I said that too. It’s just uncomfortable that two friends, two blood brothers who have been through thick and thin for ten years, suddenly have to discuss money.”

He added:

“I’m firmly convinced that we’ll find each other, there’s not a millimeter of doubt for me. I can’t imagine anything else. If we give Lewis a competitive car, he will win for a long time. Look at Tom Brady and what he was still capable of in his 40s.”

