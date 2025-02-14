“I think I’m in bits of it": Lando Norris teases appearance in $400M worth Brad Pitt's 'F1' movie

With the F1 movie dropping another teaser ahead of its official release in June 2025, several F1 personalities are set to feature on the big screens including Lando Norris. The Briton shared his thoughts on the upcoming film and hinted that he will make a few appearances in the movie featuring Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who is worth $400M (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Filming for the F1 movie began in July 2023, at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom. Mercedes and Carlin partnered up to make a modified version of the F2 car for the film, while Lewis Hamilton showered in his support as a consulting producer.

The movie has wrapped up its filming work and is in the post-production stage. Subsequently, when Lando Norris was asked about his opinion on the upcoming movie on ITV's This Morning, he revealed how he would have some on-screen time in the movie.

"I think I’m in bits of it, I’m definitely not Hollywood," Norris said (as quoted by PlanetF1). "I definitely want to stay out of Hollywood, I just like driving my car and going home in a way, but it’s amazing to work alongside some of the guys last year, to be behind the scenes and see the cameras and all of this. It’s nice to be a part of it, but I’m also excited to see what a Formula 1 movie is and what it’s going to be about, and seeing how it’s all got made over the last few years has been pretty special."

On the other hand, Norris drove the McLaren MCL39 around the Silverstone circuit on February 13 for a shakedown run.

Lando Norris shares his thoughts on McLaren MCL39

Lando Norris at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

The 25-year-old finished second in the drivers' championship last year, his best-ever championship result. McLaren had enjoyed a considerable pace advantage over Red Bull during the tail end of the season and hoped to continue this advantage into 2025.

The Woking-based outfit is seemingly on the right path as they became the first team to run their 2025 challenger on track. Lando Norris then shared his views on the McLaren MCL39 and ambitions for the upcoming season, and said (via McLaren):

"It’s exciting to hop in the MCL39 for the first time and see what it can do on track, ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain. The camo livery is a fun one and it’s great to be able to showcase something different ahead of our full livery reveal... This year will be more competitive than ever, so we’ve got a lot to do to be able to retain our Constructors' title and go for the Drivers’ as well."

Teams will get three days of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 26-28, with the season officially breaking covers in Australia two weeks later.

