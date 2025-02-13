McLaren reveals its 2025 F1 challenger with a special livery for the shakedown

McLaren is the reigning constructors' world champion, and arguably among the top favorites for the 2025 championship. Moreover, the team has conducted a shakedown run at Silverstone with the MCL39, in a peculiar fashion with a black-orange camouflage livery.

Ahead of the F1 season formally breaking covers, most of the teams conduct private testing with their new challengers by using the allocation for their filming days. McLaren has chosen this route and employed the camouflage livery technique to keep the anonymity of the car's livery.

The Woking-based outfit took on the Silverstone track with wet tires on the MCL39 in an orange and black patterned livery. The team's official X (formerly Twitter) handle shared glimpses of their livery on February 13.

Lando Norris had the first taste of the 2025 challenger as the team shared further images on their social media handle:

Oscar Piastri took over the driving duty after Norris had grooved in with the car.

McLaren pair reacts to getting behind the wheel of the MCL39 for the first time

F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

The papaya duo claimed six wins last year, the second-highest by any team on the grid. The Norris-Piastri pair is reckoned to be one of the fiercest as they often share blows with rivals for the top spots.

Both drivers got in some mileage before the pre-season testing, they shared their views on getting behind the wheel of the McLaren MCL39. Lando Norris shared his thoughts about the new challenger and said (via McLaren):

"Exciting to hop in the MCL39 for the first time and see what it can do on track, ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain. The camo livery is a fun one and it’s great to be able to showcase something different ahead of our full livery reveal...I’ve been back at the MTC prepping for the season ahead and the mood is feeling positive but focused."

Oscar Piastri, who won his maiden Grand Prix race in Hungary last year, previewed the livery design and also gave his take on the upcoming season, saying:

"It’s great to get behind the wheel of the MCL39 for the first time ahead of us putting it through its paces in Bahrain. The camo livery looks cool and I am excited to showcase what we’ll be racing in this season at the official livery reveal next week... I’m excited by the room for growth after two seasons in the sport. Winning Grands Prix early in my career has given me the taste for success and I want much more."

The F1 75 event is scheduled to take place on February 18 with all 10 teams taking part in it. Pre-season testing for the 2025 season will take place around the Bahrain International Circuit from February 26-28.

