"I think he's just stirring things" - Lewis Hamilton refutes Christian Horner's claims of approaching Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton recently refuted Christian Horner's claims that he approached Red Bull early in the season for a seat. The comments from Horner surfaced during an interview with Daily Mail in which he talked about how there have been conversations between Hamilton and Red Bull in the past as well.

Early in the season, it appeared that contract talks between Hamilton and Mercedes were going anywhere. After talking about it midway through last season, the two parties went silent. According to Red Bull boss Christian Horner, Hamilton reached out in May about a possible seat with the team.

Talking to Sky Sports on the eve of the F1 Abu Dhabi GP, Lewis Hamilton claimed that he didn't have any conversation as such with the Red Bull boss.

Claiming that Horner was just stirring things, the Mercedes driver said:

"I don't really understand what he's been talking about because no one, as far as I'm aware, from my team has spoken to him. I haven't spoken to Christian really in years. However, he did reach out to me earlier on in the year about meeting up, but that's it."

"I just congratulated them on an amazing year and said, 'hopefully soon, I'll be able to fight against you guys in the near future.' That was it. So I'm not really sure, I think he's just stirring things," he added.

What had Christian Horner said about Lewis Hamilton?

In an interview with Daily Mail, Christian Horner claimed that they had several conversations with Lewis Hamilton over the years. He alluded to the latest one being in May this season, as he also touched on a conversation between John Elkann, Ferrari Chairman, and the Mercedes driver.

"We have had several conversations over the years about Lewis joining," Horner said. "They have reached out a few times. Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest. He met John Elkann (Ferrari chairman), too.

"I think there were serious talks. But I can't see Max and Lewis working out together. The dynamic wouldn't be right. We are 100 per cent happy with what we have."