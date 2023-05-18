“I think Lewis can win an eighth title” - Mercedes star’s former trainer believes that Hamilton can become the F1 championship record holder

Lewis Hamilton's former trainer Antti Vierula strongly believes that Lewis can win his eighth F1 title. She knows and believes that his mindset is enough to push him for the eighth title. Vierula previously worked with Lewis as his main trainer in 2011 and 2012, when he was driving for McLaren.

In an interview with Grosvenor Sports, Vierula commented on Lewis' much-anticipated title and said:

“It was a joy, he’s a passionate guy on the track. I enjoyed working with him. He was brilliant in getting everything out of the car and engineers, he pushes people to get the best out of everyone."

Emphasizing her point, she added:

“I think Lewis can win an eighth title. For me, he is the fastest guy if I can’t say Bottas! But it depends on the car and its performance too. As a person, he definitely can."

Can Lewis Hamilton win his eighth title?

The Silver Arrows had a torrid start to the season this year. Presently, Mercedes AMG Petronas is struggling with getting a race car that is compatible with its driver. Lewis Hamilton knows the pain point that of failing to get on top of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car.

On the brighter side, Lewis stated that the team is in better shape as the porpoising in the old car is no longer there, which makes it easier for him to push with performance development.

With a winless campaign last year, Lewis hoped the German manufacturers would make a breakthrough that would bring him back into the title race this year.

However, Lewis Hamilton has had to endure an abysmal opening to the 2023 season with Mercedes' retaining zero sidepod car concept that lacked the competitiveness to race the mighty and dominant Red Bull RB19.

The Briton revealed the distinct problem of this year's Mercedes car that is making it challenging for Lewis to clinch his eighth title. He feels that it is the rear-end downforce in particular that is destabilizing the car. He is sure he'll be back in attack once that issue is taken care of.

Mercedes faced engine problems early on after the car was launched in 2023 which scared several fans.

With these problems in hand, there are people who think that Lewis getting his eighth title is a far-fetched dream. F1 Pundit Peter Windsor has his doubts that the seven-time world champion would be the first racing driver to record an eighth world championship.

However, F1 driver and fans alike have their dibs on Lewis Hamilton winning his eighth this year. It is all up to Mercedes to make way for this dream to come true and the record to be broken.

