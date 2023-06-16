"I don't think we'll have any miracles" - Charles Leclerc keeps expectations in check ahead of 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is not anticipating any miracles at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP.

Leclerc had a dreadful outing in the last race in Spain, finishing out of the points in 11th place, due to some major setup issues in his car. As a result, he did not seem too upbeat about the upcoming race.

Speaking to the media, Charles Leclerc stated that the team has not brought any new upgrades or strategies to Canada. He indicated that they do not have any secret tricks up their sleeves and will simply try to squeeze a good performance out of their existing package.

"At this track, we don't have anything new so I don't think we'll have any miracles," he explained. "But we need to just try and understand more the way we should set up the car in order to maximise our package."

Leclerc also addressed his display at the Spanish GP, where he had a setup issue that caused him to lose a lot of performance from the car. He feels the team has learned a lot from these mistakes, and is sure that Ferrari will be in a better position in Canada than it was in Spain.

"In Spain, we were quite easily off the [setup] window and then we're losing quite a lot of performance. We've learned a lot and I'm pretty sure we'll be in a better place for this weekend," he said.

It is clear that Leclerc is yet again struggling with several Ferrari mishaps and his own mistakes as well. The Monegasque is currently in seventh place in the constructors' championship behind teammate Carlos Sainz.

F1 pundit on Charles Leclerc's future team if he leaves Ferrari

F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels that Charles Leclerc could even look at Alpine as a potential destination if he leaves Ferrari.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor started off by explaining how frustrated and disappointed Leclerc might be with the Italian team. He added that the French driver might be desperate to leave if he is unable to win anything.

According to Windsor, Leclerc could be so desperate that he could even look at Alpine who have been performing decently in the top midfield table. He said:

"The big figure there [Ferrari] is Charles Leclerc. Without any doubt at all, the guy must be unbelievably frustrated and very annoyed.

"And he will be wanting to either Ferrari magically get their act together and the car would be really quick, or he may even be thinking, you know, Alpine might be better than this lot in terms of my driving and doing what I can do.

"I mean, look at them—top 10 every Q3 now. He might be thinking like that. He might be that desperate."

He added:

"I'm not saying that Alpine is a massively bad thing to do, don't take that out of context. All I'm saying is that he might be that desperate to leave Ferrari."

Of course, at the moment, Charles Leclerc has constantly showed his love for Ferrari and talked about how he has no plans to leave the team. It is hard to predict whether that will change in the future.

