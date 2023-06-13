'I think people want variability' - Mercedes boss on Max Verstappen's dominance leading to drop in viewership numbers

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has commented on Max Verstappen's current F1 dominance leading to a drop in viewership numbers for the sport. Verstappen is currently the dominant force in the sport, having won five out of the seven races so far this year.

Before the Dutchman dethroned Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at the end of the 2021 season, the Silver Arrows were the dominant force in the sport. However, since 2022's aerodynamic regulation changes, the tide has shifted in Red Bull's favor, who have been the clear class of the field ever since.

With TV viewership numbers dropping in the US, Wolff was asked if the sport's success is suffering from Verstappen's dominance. The Austrian told CNBC:

"I think people want variability and unpredictability, but in our business, entertainment follows sports. With rules, and the one who is beating everybody else under the current rules just merits the win. Yeah, clearly we would like to have more different winners but it's our task to beat them and not create a scripted series".

The Brackley-based squad is inching forward after bringing updates to its W14. The team had their most successful race of the year so far in Spain, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finishing second and third, respectively.

Lewis Hamilton urges Mercedes to keep chasing Red Bull after excellent result

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed his enthusiasm following his second-place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix. He wholeheartedly encouraged Mercedes to continue their efforts in enhancing the performance of the W14.

During the race in Barcelona on Sunday, June 4, Hamilton displayed his skills as the second-fastest driver, closely following the victorious Max Verstappen. This event marked the drivers' first opportunity to evaluate the newly introduced upgrades on the W14, which Mercedes had initially unveiled in Monaco.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton stated that they need to fight Red Bull next season from day one and said:

"I think we are going in the right direction and I know we have something in the pipeline moving forwards. I'm hoping at least by the end of the year it would be great if we could challenge them. For me, I'm more focused on making sure that we have the car next year to challenge them from day one."

With experts claiming Mercedes' performance in Spain might have been an anomaly, it will be interesting to watch the Silver Arrows' progress.

