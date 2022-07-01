"I don't think that there should be any room for this kind of comments" - Sebastian Vettel condemns racism against Lewis Hamilton, claims F1 has 'to do a lot' in this regard

Sebastian Vettel condemned the racism against Lewis Hamilton and Nelson Piquet’s use of an alleged racist slur while addressing the seven-time world champion. The German believes there needs to be more done to avoid the casual use of offensive language.

Speaking at the FIA drivers' press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 British GP, Vettel said:

“Well, I think where to start? I think it’s more than just the recent days, if you are very honest. It is probably what he has been through, and his family has been through, his entire life. Now, any form of abuse, I think, is wrong. So, I think it was great to see that there was so much response from all of the F1 community and so quickly, people, responded and expressed support on the matter, towards Lewis. I don’t think that there should be any room for this kind of comments, and we still have to do a lot. I think we’ve come a lot further than maybe years ago but it doesn’t help when there’s still these things out there. And people still using inappropriate language and saying wrong things.”

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1 🗣️"Kindness matters, people matter"🗣️"Everyone feels and supports Lewis as a person and a driver"



Sebastian Vettel and Lando Norris shared their support for Lewis Hamilton following Nelson Piquet's comments towards the Mercedes driver. 🗣️"Kindness matters, people matter"🗣️"Everyone feels and supports Lewis as a person and a driver"Sebastian Vettel and Lando Norris shared their support for Lewis Hamilton following Nelson Piquet's comments towards the Mercedes driver. https://t.co/IyZvGQcBcs

Condemning the racist language used against Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel empathized with the Briton and the remarks he has had to deal with. While the F1 community came out in full support of Hamilton, the German believes it is incorrect for such language to be used in the modern era.

Sebastian Vettel believes there needs to be more talk and discussion about racism and diversity

Sebastian Vettel believes it is extremely important to address racism and respond to it. The German, who is known for his activism in the sport and has been vocal about social issues, feels there needs to be more talk and discussion on topics such as inclusion and discrimination.

Asserting the need to have more conversations about discrimination of any kind, he said:

“I think it is very important to talk about it and continue to talk about it because, as I said, it is not gone, and it won’t be gone overnight ‘that would be great’ but it is a bigger matter and F1 in that regard has a responsibility to carry and address these issues, which I think we’re trying to. We have the campaign We Race as One, which, you know, is very clear where we are going and where we want to go in the future.”

Sebastian Vettel, however, was quick to note that actions speak louder than words, saying:

“And more than language, and things that we are trying to do, I think is how we behave and how we include everyone there is, no matter which colour you are, no matter what type of partner you have, what’s your sexual orientation. So any community is welcome. And we should always respond in that way, very quickly, and make it clear that, we are open to anyone because, kindness matters, people matter, and, it was, like I said, bad to see what was going on.”

out of context Sebastian Vettel @ocsebvettel

kindness matter, people matter and we don’t have a room for such language/behaviour in our sport”



#WeStandWithLewisHamilton Sebastian Vettel shares his support to @LewisHamilton : “it’s not only in recent years it’s what he and his family gone through their entire lives…kindness matter, people matter and we don’t have a room for such language/behaviour in our sport” Sebastian Vettel shares his support to @LewisHamilton: “it’s not only in recent years it’s what he and his family gone through their entire lives…kindness matter, people matter and we don’t have a room for such language/behaviour in our sport”#WeStandWithLewisHamilton https://t.co/xeYjlBUFN6

Despite Nelson Piquet Sr. apologizing to Lewis Hamilton and condemning the use of any racist language, the F1 community was prompted to call the former out for his poor choice of words. There is speculation about the Brazilian triple champion possibly being banned from the F1 paddock while the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) has already revoked his honorary membership. The topic of racism has clouded the build-up to the 2022 F1 British GP as another video has now surfaced where the triple champion used a racial slur and made a homophobic remark towards Hamilton.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far