"I think he should stay loyal to his own team" - Lewis Hamilton's Chelsea FC bid termed 'disrespectful' by former player

Former Chelsea winger Paul Canoville has questioned Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams' involvement in Sir Michael Broughton's bid for Chelsea.

Hamilton, a self-proclaimed Arsenal fan, admitted at the Imola GP that he was convinced by his sister to be part of the consortium.

Hamilton's involvement in the bid has not gone down well with Canoville, who feels that the F1 star should stay loyal to his own team. He said:

"Serena is on record as saying she supports Real Madrid and while I know Lewis has now suggested he was bullied into supporting Arsenal by his sister, he is an Arsenal fan and that's a fact."

"I will always support Lewis Hamilton in everything he does in F1, he is the greatest driver ever in my opinion and as with Serena, she is a phenomenal icon for black achievement and civil rights. With football though, I think he should stay loyal to his own team."

The 60-year-old added that he was a huge fan of both Hamilton and Williams. However, he believes it would be disrespectful to Chelsea's supporters if other clubs' fans were entrusted with developing the Stamford Bridge outfit. He said:

"Don't anyone get me wrong, I am a huge fan of both Serena and Lewis. Both Williams sisters have been phenomenal achievers and proud advocates of civil rights issues. Ticks a big box with me personally, of course."

"As far as playing a role in developing anti-racism, diversity and inclusion programmes for Chelsea though; I feel this is disrespectful of our own supporter base."

Lewis Hamilton battling a rough start to the F1 season

Lewis Hamilton is facing challenges in F1 this season. The Mercedes driver has lost to his teammate, George Russell, in three out of four races this season and trails him by 21 points at the moment.

Hamilton and Russell do not have the car to fight at the front right now. However, the fact that he is losing out to his teammate is not a positive sign for the driver.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh