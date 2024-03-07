"I think he not only has my support, but I think the entire team is behind him": Sergio Perez comes out in support of Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Sergio Perez has publicly supported Red Bull team boss Christian Horner amid his investigation controversy.

Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee after which Red Bull initiated an internal investigation. Though the accusations against Horner were dropped, the case took a turn for the worse when an anonymous email leaked alleged conversations between the Briton and the female employee.

Speaking to the media, Sergio Perez said that Christian Horner not only has his support, but is also being backed by the entire Red Bull team. The Mexican praised Horner for his achievements and emphasized how important he is to the team.

"I think he not only has my support, but I think the entire team is behind him. He is, of course, a very important person within our organization, and the work he has done over the years, that goes without saying. Christian is a key figure in our organization," Perez said.

Sergio Perez further said that he is not paying much attention to the entire controversy and is focused on racing.

"I can only say something from the race side, I don't know what's going on. And to be honest, I don't follow it like that. I am a race car driver and what I do here. I don't do politics. I drive the car as fast as I can," he added.

Christian Horner not willing to comment on leaked messages as he focuses on winning with Red Bull

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently declined to comment on the email that leaked alleged WhatsApp messages between him and the female employee who accused him of inappropriate behavior. He further stated that he is completely focused on his family and his team.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he said:

“I'm not going to comment on what motives whatever person may have for doing this. That my focus is on. this team, my family, my wife and going racing. I have the support of an incredible family, of an incredible wife, of an incredible team and everybody within that team. My focus is on going racing and winning races and doing the best that I can.”

Christian Horner has been with Red Bull ever since the team entered F1 in 2005. Since then, he helped them win six constructors' championships, turning them into one of the top teams in the sport.