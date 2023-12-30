“I think that’s part of the evolution of any team”: Red Bull boss states how WCC champions aren’t reliant anymore on F1 aero wizard Adrian Newey

Christian Horner and Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey are the chief architects of Red Bull's continued success at the pinnacle of motorsports.

Before the team's inception in 2005, Newey had already established a name for himself with multiple titles under his belt with Williams and McLaren. Horner pulled off a masterstroke by signing the aero wizard, who played a big role in transforming the Milton Keynes outfit.

Currently, Adrian Newey is not involved in the day-to-day activities of the technical department but continues to influence and mentor the younger talents within the team. Horner expressed confidence in Technical Director Pierre Wache and his team, noting their evolution over the years to rely less heavily on Newey's contributions.

"Adrian is a big part of this team and big part of what we've achieved," Horner told Autosport. "But of course, his role has evolved over the last few years and the technical team beneath him led by Pierre Wache, they're doing a wonderful job and so that they're not reliant on Adrian."

"He has the ability to come in, come out and work on other projects and I think that's part of the evolution of any team," he added.

Newey and Horner

In soccer terms, the Red Bull team principal drew an analogy to how legendary Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson transformed the team after the departure of their star player, Eric Cantona.

"I was always a big fan of Manchester United, not as a Man United fan, but of Alex Ferguson, they had [Eric] Cantona and then they just evolved," he explained.

"Red Bull is a team that, we're stronger for having Adrian with us, but of course the rest of the team is evolving," he concluded.

Former F1 champion reckons Daniel Ricciardo has missed the Red Bull boat

The 2024 F1 season will be a pivotal year for Daniel Ricciardo, who aspires to take the second seat at Red Bull. Many F1 figures believe Ricciardo will be reunited with his former team, however, Alan Jones thinks otherwise.

The 1980 F1 champion insisted that Ricciardo had missed his opportunity to drive for the reigning champions. Jones reckoned that the team will go for emerging young talent in the coming years, while there is a possibility that Sergio Perez might retain his seat.

"I think that (Ricciardo) has now missed his boat with them." Jones was quoted as saying by Formula Passion. "Sergio Perez has another year with them and then there is always some small emerging star who will be given this opportunity. I honestly believe Daniel has missed his chance to return to Red Bull."

Jones wasn't casting doubts on Ricciardo's capabilities and believed that his fellow Aussie would make significant progress in 2024. The former F1 champion suggested that the AlphaTauri driver could join another team, noting Ferrari as a viable option.