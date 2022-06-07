"I think that track is a monster" - Sebastian Vettel wants to race in Bathurst instead of Las Vegas

F1 has added a third Grand Prix in the United States to the 2023 season calendar in Las Vegas, but four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel claims he would rather go racing at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia.

Speaking at an Aston Martin fan forum during the Australian Grand Prix weekend, as reported by RacingNews365, Vettel said:

“I’d rather go to Bathurst! [We could] take the cash we’ll take to Vegas and invest it in great tracks that already exist. That would be a real challenge. I think that track is a monster. I’ve never been but, one day, I hope to go and experience it... To be honest, I’ve been to Vegas. I didn’t really like it. I think it’s too busy and people misbehave. Nothing against misbehaving, but it’s just when you go too far. Vegas seems to be a hotspot for people who just go too far, when it’s not funny anymore.”

While several other drivers are excited about the glitz and glamour of it all, Sebastian Vettel simply does not see the appeal of a race on the custom-built street track in Vegas.

Sebastian Vettel refutes any issues with Red Bull post Aston Martin update

At the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this season, Red Bull launched an internal investigation when Aston Martin brought in a significantly updated car that looked so similar to the RB18 that it was commonly referred to as the "green Red Bull". Sebastian Vettel claims that this did not cause any problems with his former team boss on a personal level.

As reported by PlanetF1, the German said:

“No, I mean, everything that’s been said has not been said to me. I don’t think it’s on that level, so no problems on that side.”

Describing the car swap made, he said:

“There’s the opportunity for us to, you know, explore different ways this year. So I think from a design point of view, the team didn’t want to be stuck one way. I think, you know, the time when both cars, in a way, were in the tunnel was very early was right before the season started. And then, you know, for sure there was an uncertainty; which one is the most more promising path?”

Despite the changes, the team did not seem to take any real step-up in performances over the last two races, with Aston Martin currently standing ninth in the constructors' standings.

