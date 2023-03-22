"I think this weekend confirmed": Aston Martin boss feels 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP confirmed the AMR23's true potential

Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack believes the team's showing at the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP confirmed the true potential of the AMR23.

Fernando Alonso kickstarted the season with a P3 finish in Bahrain, with teammate Lance Stroll crossing the line in P6. However, Krack did not want to get carried away with the result. Following Alonso's second podium finish in as many races, the Luxembourgish engineer is singing a different tune.

When asked to comment on his team's prospects in a post-race interview carried by motorsport.com, the Aston Martin boss said:

"I think this weekend confirmed (it). I think we need to be careful with such conclusions. We have two data samples, from two completely different tracks. And in these two tracks, we were competitive, but there are some others.

"And we must also not underestimate it, because it's a relative game, it could also be that one of the competitors has had issues that we are not aware of, and that could remix the order. So, I think we need to wait and see. Ask me again at the end of the season!"

Aston Martin only had one car cross the line as Stroll's AMR23 retired on lap 18 so the possibility of reliability issues cropping up for the team remains a constant concern.

"The reference is always the fastest car" - Aston Martin boss keen to improve the AMR23

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack is more focused on improving the AMR23 than catching the Red Bull RB19 after two races in the 2023 season.

Team Silverstone is second in the standings and appears to have the second-fastest car on the grid behind RB19, which seems to be in a league of its own.

When asked if he felt catching up to Red Bull was a possibility for Aston Martin in the aforementioned interview, Krack said:

"It's a good question if they [Red Bull] are catchable? Now the development race is going on, and we are we battling here with the people that have a different firing power as we have, in terms of people, in terms of infrastructure, in terms of just also being used to do that.

"So I think we need to be careful making too many predictions in that regard. Can we manage to keep that gap, or can we close it? I think we will work hard. We have seen last year that we can close the gap a little bit to even cars that are in front of us. But that does not mean because we have done it last year that we can do it again."

The 51-year-old went on to add:

"The reference is always the fastest car. That is one thing, and the other thing is in terms of identifying weaknesses and areas for improvement, you look at your own car, and then you have to see on the weekend how it goes. But it makes no sense to look too much at 'we have this percentage on them, we have this percentage on them'. It doesn't change really what you do, you try to improve your car where it is weak, and move from there."

Aston Martin have less than a fortnight to see where their cars stack up against Red Bull when everyone goes racing at Albert Park in Melbourne for the 2023 F1 Australian GP.

Poll : 0 votes