THIS F1 venue set to host the fastest-ever Grand Prix

The 2023 Australian GP will be the fastest-ever F1 GP due to the introduction of one more DRS zone on the historic track. The new DRS zone was initially demoed last year but was taken off for the main race.

The track at Albert Park was amended heavily for its return in 2022, making the semi-street circuit faster than before. In 2023, the Australian Grand Prix will feature a fourth DRS zone spanning Turns 8-9 throughout the weekend.

In the 2022 edition, this zone was only utilized during the Friday practice sessions. No other track in the calendar currently employs more than three DRS zones.

The primary purpose of the new DRS zone is to enable easier and safer overtaking for drivers.

Top speeds at the 5.278km circuit may reach up to 340km/h. Australian Grand Prix CEO Andrew Westacott has stated that this year's race is expected to be the quickest in Melbourne's history.

Speaking about the inclusion of a new DRS zone, Westacott told the Herald Sun ahead of the F1 GP:

"You've got the evolution of the cars from last year, they've obviously got better, and the fourth DRS zone means the cars will be quicker around the back of the circuit,"

Why is F1 called Formula 1?

F1 has become quite popular around the world, with its fanbase growing substantially since the arrival of social media. However, not even the most ardent fans of the sport know why it is called so and what 'Formula' means.

To properly understand the reasoning behind this name, it is worth looking at the history of the sport. The sport didn't exist in its modern form until 1946.

This was when the Association Internationale des Automobile Clubs Reconnus (AIACR) became the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of the sport.

Organizers decided to call the sport 'Formula 1' as they felt it best described the newly emerged post-World War 2 racing series.

The '1' is meant to denote that this racing series is the premier class in its category, usually implying that the cars are the fastest in their class.

The 2023 F1 season is just around the corner and is all set to begin in March. Max Verstappen and Red Bull are the current champions and will be looking to keep themselves at the top of the sport.

However, Mercedes, Ferrari, and even Aston Martin have been touted to be in the championship battle this year.

