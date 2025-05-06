"I thought Fred Vasseur was better than this": Fans react to Ferrari boss doubling down on team's strategies in F1 Miami GP

F1 fans were left reeling after Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur defended the team for its execution of the swaps between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 Miami Grand Prix last weekend. It was a disappointing race for the Italian team as they could only manage P7 and P8, with Leclerc finishing ahead of his seven-time F1 world champion teammate.

The duo looked off the pace, compared to their rivals, and found themselves racing for the same piece of tarmac in the final phase of the race. Hamilton vented his frustration on the team radio for not swapping the cars earlier and allowing him to use his fresh medium tires to hunt down Kimi Antonelli.

After a couple of laps of the swap, it was Leclerc's turn to express his emotions on the team radio as he believed that the 40-year-old was not getting closer and the former had more pace, which resulted in another swap.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the race, Fred Vasseur believed that the swaps were 'well executed,' saying:

“I can understand the frustration of the guys in the car. But at the end, it was well executed. Because Lewis was behind Charles, he was with the softer compound, so we let him go. Then… we swapped back at the end. I think we let the chance for Lewis to go in front of Charles.

"It was impossible to overtake between them if we didn’t let them go [and swap]. I think it was the opportunity for Lewis to catch up Antonelli, and I think we did a good job," Vasseur reflected.

However, the Ferrari team boss' assessment did not sit well with F1 fans on X, who gave their reactions, with one fan claiming:

"I thought Fred was better than this."

"Comical."

"All good except for it not being good," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"The team will never improve with such comments from the team principal," wrote a fan.

"Vasseur is so done, man. Ferrari needs to replace him ASAP," claimed another.

"Starting to think Fred had a look alike show up to Miami cause it was a disaster," mentioned another.

Ferrari could only muster a total of 16 points from the entire Miami Grand Prix weekend, which included a Sprint and the main race.

Ferrari team boss comments on Lewis Hamilton's frustration in Miami

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur stated that he could understand Lewis Hamilton's frustration in Miami and even spoke to him about the same.

Speaking with F1.com, the Frenchman said on the Brit's sarcastic jibes in the race:

“I had a discussion with Lewis, and I can perfectly understand the frustration. They are champions, they want to win races. We are asking them to let their team mate go. It's not easy."

Despite a poor showing in Miami, Ferrari is just nine points behind Red Bull in the Constructors Championship in their fight for P3 in the standings.

