"I thought this guy was the GOAT?": Fans react to claims of Lewis Hamilton suffering at Ferrari due to ground effect regulations

Lewis Hamilton's start to his Ferrari journey has been far from ideal, as the seven-time world champion has faced endless problems over the last few race weekends. As per reports, the former Mercedes man has been suffering from ground effect regulations with the Prancing Horse car. As the reports of this surfaced on the internet, fans took to their social media to share their reactions.

Hamilton arrived from Mercedes at the end of last season and joined the most successful F1 team under a multi-year deal. He replaced Williams-bound Carlos Sainz and joined as Charles Leclerc's teammate. While there was enormous hype regarding the Briton's debut for the Prancing Horse, it turned out to be underwhelming.

Hamilton struggled to tame his Ferrari right from the start, apart from the Chinese GP Sprint, where he secured the first position. In the five Grand Prix so far, he lost to Leclerc by 4-1 in terms of qualifying, and his race stats weren't far off in terms of comparison.

As Lewis Hamilton continued to struggle and showed underwhelming performances, the reason behind his struggle seemed to be the ground effect and the 'v-ing' factor, which is also known as braking hard, braking late, and turning in sharply.

Once these facts surfaced on the internet, the fans shared their respective reactions on social media. Here are some of them taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "I thought this guy was the GOAT? I've never heard these desperate excuses for any other driver. Just proving Lewis needs an absolutely perfect/illegal car to perform."

Another fan wrote, "When will this f*cking guy stop crying, man !! Like you are 40 years old, come on, man."

"Supposed “GOAT” can’t even adapt to the cars, why is he even here then? He needs to retire, he just looks so pathetic now," wrote another fan.

"Great drivers are those who adapt to the car and extract maximum performance effortlessly…. That he used to be one. He should 🤐up and improve his drive or retire. Others getting on and trying not winning every race," a fan wrote.

"It's all excuses, surely the "goat" is great enough to adapt his driving style???" another fan wrote.

"So he is a one trick pony and not a goat like every one likes to claim," wrote a fan.

Former F1 driver predicted Lewis Hamilton's early exit from Ferrari

Former F1 driver Jaime Alguersuari, who raced for the Italian giant from 2009 to 2011, shared his prediction about Lewis Hamilton amid the latter's recent underwhelming form. Speaking about Hamilton, he said in the The After Lap podcast,

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 - Source: Getty

“I have the feeling that Hamilton is going to leave. I don’t know why I’m taking a risk by saying this."

“But I have the feeling that his time has passed, that he’s already won a lot, that he’s already won everything, and that he’s saying: ‘OK, I’ve gone to Ferrari to try and see what happens in 2026," he further added.

Lewis Hamilton's deficit to Leclerc in the qualifying is 0.251s. As per the statistics, Leclerc's grid average is 4.6, whereas Hamilton's is 6.3. In the races, the average becomes 4.8 for Leclerc and 7.4 for Hamilton.

