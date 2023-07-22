“I used to pray for times like these”: Lewis Hamilton causes havoc on internet with his 104th pole in 2023 F1 Hungarian GP

It's all smiles for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton as he secures his 104th pole in the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP. The Mercedes driver narrowly sped past Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris, who finished P2 and P3, respectively.

Hamilton's improvement on his second attempt in Q3 felled Verstappen, who trailed the Brit by 0.003s. Norris, who is starting P3, trailed Hamilton by 0.085s, followed by his rookie teammate Oscar Piastri, showcasing a wonderous performance after Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton fans have been celebrating on Twitter, flooding social media with posts and rejoicing the Brit's results at the Hungarian GP qualifying.

Here are some reactions:

"Lewis, I used to pray for times like these. You absolute king. #HungarianGP"

#HungarianGP Lewis, I used to pray for times like theseYou absolute king

"Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are the only drivers to beat both RB's to pole this year!"

"SIR LEWIS HAMILTON TAKES HIS 104TH POLE, BREAKING THE RECORD PREVIOUSLY HELD BY SIR LEWIS HAMILTON."

"LEWIS HAMILTON YOU DID IT BRO AFTER 594 DAYS HE GOT HIS POLE I AM SO PROUD MY GOAT."

Congratulations to Lando Norris for winning the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix 🤣

"STILL HE RISES. LEWIS HAMILTON YOU ARE THE MAN!"

"Lewis hamilton' onboard after his pole, you can see what it means for him."

What went down in the qualifying of the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP

This qualifying was unique compared to the other Grand Prixes in this season, as restrictions were imposed on the compounds drivers could use in the different rounds of the qualifying. In Q1, hard tires were mandatory, medium compounds in Q2, followed by softs in Q3.

Q1 saw the dramatic elimination of Mercedes driver George Russell as he had to slow down to steer clear of drivers in his final attempt to set his time. Russell will be starting P18 tomorrow. Others who were knocked out of Q1 were Alex Albon, Yuki Tsunoda, Kevin Magnussen, and Logan Sargeant.

Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and Red Bull's Sergio Perez qualified through Q2 into Q3 since the Miami GP. Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, and Pierre Gasly saw their way out of Q2.

This was the first time that both Alfa Romeo drivers qualified in Q3. With Verstappen failing to improve on his time in his final attempt, several other drivers improved on their initially set times.

Finally, Lewis was able to beat the time set by Verstappen by 0.003s to take pole position on Sunday in the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP.