"I've definitely had good results": Lance Stroll responds to haters for not giving him the appreciation he is 'due'

Lance Stroll addressed his haters in the sport, who, according to him, have never appreciated what he has achieved until now. He mentioned that he tries to ignore them because he is the first person who is tough on himself.

The Canadian is confident of the performance he showcased in his time in Formula 1. Although he still lacks a victory, he feels that a couple of podiums and a handful of points are enough for him to not be hated, however, there is a 'group of people that do not like him.

Stroll told SkySports:

"I think I’ve definitely had good results, been on pole, finished on the podium, I’ve been in the points a lot. I think naturally there’s a big group of people that, because of my background, where I come from, kind of don’t support me or don’t give me the credit that I’m due."

Lance Stroll made his F1 debut in 2017 with Williams and made his way to the podium. After his father, Lawrence Stroll, took over Force India to make it Racing Point, he moved there. With the team, he was able to pull in a pole position under tricky circumstances in Turkey.

However, since he is still in a team that is owned by Stroll Sr. (Aston Martin), many think that he has a seat only because his father owns the team and that he does not deserve to be in the sport given his performance.

While this might be tough for Lance Stroll to face, he mentioned that he tries to ignore these critics as much as he can. He said:

"I think that I’ve recognised that over the years and tried not to pay so much attention to that because it’s negative energy and I like to surround myself with positive energy."

Lance Stroll is at times 'too hard' on himself for not performing well

Lance Stroll has been performing his best this season alongside Fernando Alonso. The duo has shared excellent battles on tracks with their rivals, and while Alonso has already been on the podium four times, Stroll hasn't been too far (except for the Miami Grand Prix).

Yet, he is a subject of criticism for many. Stroll said:

"When I know that I did a good job and I got the most out of the car, whether people see that or they don’t see that, I don’t really care – because I know myself inside like, ‘yeah, today you did a good job, Lance – or you didn’t’."

However, Lance Stroll revealed that he is at times very hard on himself, too, and so he doesn't need that criticism-filled perspective of some of the people. He said:

"I’m the first one to be super hard on myself when I don’t do well. I’m too hard on myself sometimes."

Lance Stroll currently stands eighth in the standings, the best he has done since his debut in the sport. The team is expecting similar performance throughout the length of the season, so he might just be in luck.

