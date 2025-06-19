"I’ve given retirement a crack, but it’s not for me": Daniel Ricciardo announces new off-track venture

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo made a cheeky "retirement" remark on his latest social media post as he introduced his new business with "Dabble". The ex-Red Bull driver left the sport at the end of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix after he was dropped by the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 team in favor of Liam Lawson.

The Aussie had raced for some of the most iconic teams in F1, including McLaren and Renault, to name a few. However, he left the sport abruptly and did not have a grand standoff with the Red Bull family. Ever since he departed from the pinnacle of motorsport, Daniel Ricciardo has remained away from the spotlight and even cut down on his social media activity.

Recently, though, he took to his social media platform, Instagram, to share a video about starting his own Tailgate business with Dabble, a social-first sports betting brand, to enhance the customer experience during live sports games for fans. He wrote:

"I’ve given retirement a crack, but it’s not for me. So, I’ve teamed up with the legends at Dabble to start a Tailgate business... Check it out at DabbleDan.com."

Over the last few years, Daniel Ricciardo has ventured into the world of investing and entrepreneurship and set up several businesses, including his own wine and apparel line named "Enchante".

Daniel Ricciardo comments on his return to F1

Former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo stated that he was not returning to F1 and was going all in on his tailgate business in the future.

Speaking with Bandt.com, the eight-time F1 race winner said:

“You better believe it — I’m not coming back to F1. I’m going all-in on tailgating. This is about good food, great company, and making game day something special. I missed that buzz. That feeling of being part of something bigger. This is my true passion now. With Dabble in my corner, we’re taking tailgating to the next level.”

Emilie Jirsch, the Chief Marketing Officer at Dabble, was excited to bring Ricciardo into the team and believed that the collaboration between the former F1 driver and the brand made "perfect sense", adding (via Mediaweek):

“Tailgating, like Dabble, is about more than just the game — it’s about community, the banter, and bringing people together. Daniel embodies that spirit, which is why this partnership made perfect sense.”

Earlier in the year, there were some rumors that the 'Honey Badger' might return to F1 with a potential drive at Cadillac next year, but the former shut down any such claims and looked to build on his life away from the track.

However, Daniel Ricciardo has stayed connected to the sport, as RB driver Liam Lawson recently revealed when the latter reached out to the Aussie to get some advice ahead of the 2025 Canadian GP.

