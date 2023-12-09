"I've just had three teeth pulled out": Oscar Piastri reveals the reason for not receiving the Rookie of The Year Award in person

At the recently held 2023 Autosport Awards, Oscar Piastri was bestowed with the Rookie of the Year trophy. Since he was not available at the event to receive the silverware in person, he sent a video message from Abu Dhabi, where he already had the trophy in his hand. During the speech, he gave a hilarious reason for not being present at the event.

Speaking at the Autosport Awards ceremony through the video, Piastri initially thanked everyone who voted for him to win the Rookie of the Year award. He talked about the tumultuous season for McLaren and how the British team recovered from it by drastically improving the car. The Aussie expressed his joy at bagging a few podiums and a sprint race win as well.

"Thank you very much to everyone who's voted me Rookie of the Year. It's been a remarkable year, a tough start for the team—but what a turn around we've had," he said. "Plenty of highlights, couple of podiums for myself, sprint win in Qatar, so it has been a year to remember."

Lastly, Oscar Piastri apologized for not being at the award ceremony in person. He revealed that, at the time of the ceremony, he had three of his teeth pulled out. Since the video where the 22-year-old states this was made a few weeks before the actual awards, he hilariously said that he does not look like this at the current moment.

"I can't be there; I don't look like this at the moment," he said. "I've just had three teeth pulled out! So apologies that I can't join you, but I hope you enjoy the night, and congratulations to the rest of the award winners."

Lando Norris showers praises on Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris recently spoke highly of Oscar Piastri and claimed that the young Australian has pushed him harder than ever. The British driver explained how great it is to have someone who can push him and from whom he can even learn a thing or two.

Lando Norris told RacingNews365:

“I’ve said previously, I'm not afraid to say it. He's pushed me more than the last couple of years. He’s just adapted quicker to driving the car. And therefore he's pushed me more.

"It’s a good thing for me because you do want somebody who can push you, someone you can learn from. You're always going to be learning.”

In the 2023 F1 drivers' championship, Lando Norris finished sixth with 205 points, while Oscar Piastri finished ninth with 97 points. With 302 points, McLaren secured the fourth position in the constructors' championship table.