"I've just told you what I've been told": Charles Leclerc's engineer involved in an intense back and forth with the Ferrari driver

Bryan Bozzi was recently paired up with Charles Leclerc as his race engineer after Xavi moved away from his previous role. However, the pair had a back-and-forth over the radio in the post-race discussion, where Bozzi defended himself amid Leclerc's frustrated radio chatter.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend began on a tough note for Ferrari. The Scarlet duo was knocked out in Q2 and had to start the race in 11th and 12th.

Leclerc was the lead Ferrari driver initially, but he was on a different strategy than Lewis Hamilton, which later came to bite him back as a VSC was called out. This led to an outburst over the radio, but the Monegasque kept his head down.

However, later on in the race, the 27-year-old was on older tires and was being chased down by Alex Albon for P4. Heading into Tamburello, the Thai-British driver aimed to get past the Ferrari driver, but found himself traversing across the gravel a few seconds later.

While Charles Leclerc initially held the position, he was later ordered to let Albon pass. Asking about whether the investigation into the whole saga was dropped, the Scuderia driver asked his race engineer (via a fanpage on X):

"So now explain me why the penalty or whatever. We'll know at the end."

Bozzi then revealed how the information regarding whether the investigation had been dropped was not available and said:

"Now we don't know. We are under investigation."

This infuriated Leclerc, who pointed out he was told to pass by the team:

"What do you mean? You told me to let pass?"

However, Bozzi dodged the blame for it in the heated confrontation by revealing that he was ordered to pass over the command:

"I've just told you what I've been told."

On the other hand, no further action was the final verdict by the FIA on the whole Leclerc-Albon ordeal, as the Monegasque had given up his position later on.

Charles Leclerc questioned the FIA's legitimacy mid-way through the Imola GP

Charles Leclerc at the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

Though Charles Leclerc did not face the wrath of being penalized, he was unhappy with the way the incident was initially dealt with. In his eyes, he had done enough to earn the right to the corner and had the choice of running Albon out.

However, when the Monegasque was told about the initial threats of being investigated, he questioned the rulebook and said over the radio (via FerrariNews on X):

"That’s how racing is now? What did I do wrong? This is a f**king joke."

At the end, Leclerc came home in P6 after Lewis Hamilton and Albon finished higher than him. On the other side of the field, Max Verstappen bagged his second win of the season, and he was accompanied by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on the podium.

