“I've learned a lot”: Charles Leclerc comments on tremendous impact of Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc has admitted to 'learning a lot' from his Ferrari teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The Brit joined the Maranello-based team ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in the pinnacle of motorsport. He has been competing since 2007 and has so far amassed an impressive 105 Grand Prix wins, 202 podiums, and 105 pole positions alongside his seven drivers' titles.

In the ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season, Charles Leclerc has had the upper hand on Lewis Hamilton, as after the first 17 races, the latter has amassed five podiums, whereas the Brit has secured none. The duo currently sits in fifth and sixth place in the standings with Leclerc ahead of Hamilton.

In line with how much Leclerc has learned from Hamilton as a teammate, this year, the former recently added the following via interaction with RTBF:

"I've learned a lot from him since he arrived. He worked for many years with a different team like Mercedes. They won a lot together, so we tried to take the things they did better there. I was aware of his speed, of course. I was expecting this magic he has."

Lewis Hamilton is easily one of the most experienced drivers on the modern Formula 1 grid, just behind the two-time world champion and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

Charles Leclerc's take on securing the coveted 'world championship' in F1

Charles Leclerc - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc has been competing in Formula 1 since 2018 and has been driving for Ferrari since 2019. Over the years, he has proved himself as a top talent in the sport, but has yet to amass his maiden drivers' world championship.

In the ongoing 2025 F1 season, Ferrari has yet again failed to produce a championship-worthy car, and Leclerc's chance of fighting for the same could come at the earliest in 2026.

The Monegasque driver has high aspirations within the sport, and in line with this, he added the following via the same interaction with RTBF:

"I live very much in the present moment, I don't often look back, although I'm very happy to be at Ferrari. My goal is to look to the future and try to become world champion."

He has further stressed the following on the topic of driving for Ferrari in Monza and bringing the team to the top once again:

"It's exceptional. Every time I go back there, it's like it's the first time. There's a special emotion; it's the weekend of the year as a Ferrari driver. But the fans deserve better results, and it's our duty to bring Ferrari back to the top. Fortunately, they're always behind us."

Ferrari last won a championship in Formula 1 in 2008, lifting the Constructors' title. The outfit's last drivers' championship triumph came a year before in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen.

