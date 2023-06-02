"I've never been interested in breaking records.": Max Verstappen is not looking to break Lewis Hamilton's F1 records

Reigning F1 Driver's Champion Max Verstappen has assured Lewis Hamilton that he has no intention of breaking his records in the sport.

Despite being on track to secure his third consecutive World Championship, Max Verstappen stated that he remains focused on the present and has no desire for a long-term career in Formula 1.

Hamilton, with his seven World Championships and numerous grand prix victories, stands as the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1. However, since the introduction of the ground effect rules in 2022, Red Bull Racing with Max Verstappen at the helm, has emerged as the dominant force in the sport.

At just 25 years old, Verstappen has already achieved the status of a two-time World Champion. He broke the record for the most wins in a single season last year, securing 15 victories.

Currently, the Dutchman holds a commanding 39-point lead over his teammate, Sergio Perez, making him the favorite to claim a third consecutive championship in 2023.

However, despite his early success, Max Verstappen has made it clear that the two-time World Champion is not interested in shattering records, Lewis Hamilton's in particular.

In a recent interview with , Verstappen reassured Hamilton, saying,

"No, I don't think he needs to look over his shoulder. He has achieved so much in the sport."

This doesn't come as a huge surprise after Max Verstappen's partner previously made of how the Red Bull is not interested in fame and materialistic things.

Max also touched on the importance of a quality car for an individual driver's success. He prospected the lack of guarantee over Red Bull's current dominance to continue in the longer run. He said:

"I've never been interested in breaking records because these things only happen if you are lucky enough to be in a good car for a long time. Not everyone has that luxury."

Verstappen added:

"If, after this year, it's not happening again, that's what it is."

Beyond Formula 1, Verstappen has revealed his ambitions to venture into endurance racing in the near future. He has said that his long-term desire is to share a car with his father Jos.

"I don't want to stay in the sport for that long": Max Verstappen hints on his retirement

Despite his success, Verstappen has repeatedly expressed in pursuing a long F1 career. That was the case yet again when the two-time World Champion suggested to Spanish publication AS that he'd have no interest in continuing in F1 until his late 30s. He said:

“I could if I wanted to, but I don’t think I want to stay in the sport for that long. I want to do other things.”

Verstappen pointed out the factors that could drive him away from the racing world.

“The time you spend beyond the time you spend in the car. You travel a lot, you have a lot of commitments throughout the year."

He added:

"As a driver, what I like is to race."

When do you think will Max Verstappen decide to hang his helmet?

