"I can't wait to get down to business" - New Alpine boss confident of his team

Alpine F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer (Photo courtesy: Team Media Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
Modified Feb 23, 2022 12:18 AM IST
News

Alpine F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer is excited about his new team's prospects in the upcoming season.

The former Aston Martin chief shared his experience of competing against the French outfit as opponents, and thinks they are a force to be reckoned with. Excited about the upcoming season and working with his new team, Szafnauer said at the 2022 F1 car launch:

“I know how good this team, is and how good it can get. The staff on board and the two drivers are so strong that I can't wait to get down to business. It wasn't always a pleasure to fight them."
"I remember too well when they beat us in Hungary. They are great competitors, and I look forward to helping them beat not just Aston Martin but everyone else on the track.”
OTMAR SZAFNAUER, Team Principal 🗣️ “I know just how good this team is, and indeed, how good it can become.”#A522Launch https://t.co/OfolcpFXJT

Sharing his experience of competing against Alpine while he was with Aston Martin, Szafnauer said that the French outfit has always been a strong contender. The newly transferred Alpine team principal looks forward to working with the team to help them outperform his former employers and other rivals on the grid.

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer is looking forward to working on the development of new car

The Romanian-American team boss is looking forward to witnessing the developmental progress of the new car in the 2022 season. The French Manufacturer's team principal is anticipating the team's progress in the new season, and is hoping for their efforts to yield valuable results.

Speaking about the new car and the season ahead, Szafnauer said:

“I'm very excited to see the A522 on track, and see how we can develop the package further as the season progresses. Right now is a fantastic moment - when words become deeds. The hard work of everyone involved in developing the car definitely paid off.”
Happy Twosday! 🥳 To celebrate, please enjoy 2️⃣ photos of the 🅰️5️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ on Tuesday, 2️⃣2️⃣/0️⃣2️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣#Twosday https://t.co/reJShC07AU

The AF22 will run a pink livery with blue undertones for the first few races. The livery is in honour of the team's sponsor BWT (Best Water Technology). They were formerly with Szafnauer's previous team Racing Point, which also run a pink livery.

Alpine have confirmed that they will use another blue livery with pink undertones for the rest of the races.

Edited by Bhargav
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
हिन्दी