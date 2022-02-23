"I can't wait to get down to business" - New Alpine boss confident of his team

Alpine F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer is excited about his new team's prospects in the upcoming season.

The former Aston Martin chief shared his experience of competing against the French outfit as opponents, and thinks they are a force to be reckoned with. Excited about the upcoming season and working with his new team, Szafnauer said at the 2022 F1 car launch:

“I know how good this team, is and how good it can get. The staff on board and the two drivers are so strong that I can't wait to get down to business. It wasn't always a pleasure to fight them."

"I remember too well when they beat us in Hungary. They are great competitors, and I look forward to helping them beat not just Aston Martin but everyone else on the track.”

Sharing his experience of competing against Alpine while he was with Aston Martin, Szafnauer said that the French outfit has always been a strong contender. The newly transferred Alpine team principal looks forward to working with the team to help them outperform his former employers and other rivals on the grid.

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer is looking forward to working on the development of new car

The Romanian-American team boss is looking forward to witnessing the developmental progress of the new car in the 2022 season. The French Manufacturer's team principal is anticipating the team's progress in the new season, and is hoping for their efforts to yield valuable results.

Speaking about the new car and the season ahead, Szafnauer said:

“I'm very excited to see the A522 on track, and see how we can develop the package further as the season progresses. Right now is a fantastic moment - when words become deeds. The hard work of everyone involved in developing the car definitely paid off.”

The AF22 will run a pink livery with blue undertones for the first few races. The livery is in honour of the team's sponsor BWT (Best Water Technology). They were formerly with Szafnauer's previous team Racing Point, which also run a pink livery.

Alpine have confirmed that they will use another blue livery with pink undertones for the rest of the races.

