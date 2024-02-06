“I wanna end it on the highest note” - Carlos Sainz unfazed by Lewis Hamilton replacing him at Ferrari in 2025

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has claimed that he is looking forward to ending his time with the Italian team on a high in 2024.

It was recently announced that the Spanish driver will be leaving the team at the end of this season and replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from 2025 onwards. Since the announcement, the Ferrari driver has not been interacting with the media apart from his post on Instagram that he put up after the news.

At a recent event for his CS55 Kart Racing team, Carlos Sainz urged everyone not to worry about him and his future in the sport as he was doing 'okay'. Insisting that he wanted to end his stint at Ferrari on the "highest note," he said (via Gazzetta della Sport):

“I’m okay. Really, don’t worry about me because I’m fine. I’m calm and we’re already working into the future but mostly we have a very important year ahead, it’ll be my last year with the Scuderia and I wanna end it on the highest note.”

While previewing the 2024 season, Carlos Sainz admitted that he was prepared for the news:

"From the inside, I knew and saw things before all of you, I was prepared. But I want to think only about this season, about doing my best for Ferrari in this championship. I am a driver who every year has become stronger and stronger, I have not taken steps backwards but only forwards in my career and I am continuing to grow.

"This year I will turn 30 but I feel younger and more motivated than ever. I know what my value is as a driver and I know that There will be good things in the future but this year I want to do my best with Ferrari."

Carlos Sainz on harboring intentions of being a world champion

The Spanish driver also opened up about the possibility of becoming a world champion in his final season with Ferrari in 2024. As per the aforementioned source, Carlos Sainz said:

"As soon as I put on my helmet in Bahrain and get on the track, you can be sure that I will only think about going as fast as possible and if there is a chance to become world champion I will try to take it."

It will be interesting to see if the Spaniard's approach for the season changes as he now knows his future with the team.