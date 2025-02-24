Red Bull Racing's senior power unit assembly technician, Calum Nicholas, once admitted that 24 races in an F1 calendar year led to an extreme workload, and he often feels the urge to quit. Nicholas further elaborated on the close bond he shares with his pit stop crew.

Formula 1 has been expanding its footing to different parts of the world with an aim to garner a wider fanbase. Since Netflix started producing the documentary series 'Drive to Survive,' the sport's audience increased in a short period.

Hence, to capitalize on the increasing viewership, F1 increased the number of races in a calendar year to accommodate more circuits. The 2024 season had 24 race weekends, marking the longest calendar in the sport's history.

However, longer seasons often take a toll on logistics overall efficiency of drivers and mechanics alike. In a podcast, 'Road To Success,' released on December 23, 2024, Red Bull pit stop crew member Calcum Nicholas opened up on the rigors of the season.

When asked if 24 races in a season is a bit too much to handle, Nicholas said:

"I don't want to do any more. By the time you've done preseason testing, the odd tyre test in the middle, and the Abu Dhabi test at the end of the season, you're away for the best part of 200 days a year," he said [47:00 onwards].

He further explained that rotational shifts between pit crews will soon become a norm.

"Some teams have already have introduced staff rotation. I think that's going to become necessary for pretty much every team in the future," Nicholas added.

Earlier, Red Bull ace and reigning four-time world champion, Max Verstappen, also raised concerns about the increasing number of races in a calendar season. He even threatened to quit F1 early if such a trend continues to extend in the future.

Red Bull ropes in Yuki Tsunoda as reserve driver

Red Bull's reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda (Image Source: Getty)

Ahead of the 2025 F1 season, Red Bull Racing changed their driver lineup to replace Sergio Perez with Liam Lawson. However, Lawson's promotion raised a debate since Yuki Tsunoda, who has been racing for the sister team, Racing Bulls, since 2021, was ignored.

Meanwhile, amid loud uproar from the fans, Autosport reported that Tsunoda has been roped in as a reserve driver for the energy drink-based team. Apart from racing for VCARB, he will fulfill reserve driver duties for the main team and will likely be ready to replace Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez in need.

Tsunoda's contract with Red Bull is set to expire by the end of the 2025 season. He made his debut in F1 with Racing Bulls in 2021 and has since stayed loyal.

Meanwhile, Liam Lawson's experience is limited to 11 race starts. However, his sturdy mindset prompted the Milton Keynes-based squad to appoint him as Verstappen's teammate.

